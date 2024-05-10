Overwatch 2 Porsche collab: Release date, what to expect, and more

Blizzard Entertainment, the developers of first-person hero shooter Overwatch 2, have teamed up with German automobile manufacturer Porsche to launch Overwatch 2 Porsche collab. Over the years, Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with various companies to offer players exclusive one-time experiences. These collaborations have allowed players to obtain limited-time skins and cosmetics that they can wear even after the in-game event ends.

This article details the Overwatch 2 Porsche collab, including what players can expect from it and its release date.

When does the Overwatch 2 Porsche collab release and what to expect it

The Overwatch 2 Porsche collab will be released to players worldwide during Season 10. According to officials, this event is set to be launched on May 14, 2024, and players can access the limited-time items that the collaboration event brings into the game.

While the developers have not revealed much information about the upcoming in-game items, they have unveiled one of the two Legendary skins that are scheduled to be released along with the event, a White Macan Electric D.Va skin. The skin features a bright white color while boasting the characteristics of the brand-new 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric.

As mentioned earlier, apart from the D.Va skin, players will also be getting another Legendary skin, which has not been revealed yet. Hence, enthusiastic fans will have to wait until the developers of the title unveil it or until the collab event is released. Apart from the Hero skins, additional cosmetics items will also be released along with the Overwatch 2 Porsche collab event such as Name Cards, Player Icons, and more. These Player Icons and Name Cards will likely be themed after Porsche.

Season 10 of Overwatch is almost halfway through and the developers have prepared a mid-season patch for players. The upcoming update will drastically change the title’s meta as it significantly buffs all Tank heroes. Apart from all the tweaks to Tanks, Junker Queen and Wrecking Ball are set to receive significant changes to their kit, which will definitely shake up how their abilities impact the battlefield.

