With the conclusion of North America Stage 2 games, OWCS 2024 Major 1 is all set to kick off its first international LAN games in DreamHack Dallas. The eight teams qualifying in the upper bracket have been finalized. These teams include familiar rosters from the Overwatch League, some well-established organizations, and a free-agent team making it into the Overwatch Champions Series Majors.

This article will discuss all the teams that qualified for OWCS 2024 Major 1, their rosters, and more.

All teams qualified for OWCS 2024 Major 1

OWCS 2024 Major 1: Upper Bracket (Image via Overwatch Esports)

The OWCS 2024 Major is scheduled to begin playoffs from May 31 through June 2, where all eight teams will be placed into a double-elimination bracket. Three of these eight teams are from North America, three from Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (EMEA,) and two from Asia.

Here is a list of all the teams that qualified for OWCS 2024 Major 1, their region, and their roster.

Also Read: Overwatch 2 Season 11 will reportedly feature fan-favorite Pink Mercy

1) Crazy Raccoon

A familiar name in the eSports scene, Crazy Raccoon made it into the Majors from Asia Stage 1. Their roster includes LIP, HeeSang, Junbin, MAX, CH0R0NG, and Shu.

2) Team Falcons

Team Falcons also qualified from Asia Stage 1 and have players like Proper, Stalk3r, smurf, Hanbin, ChiYo, Fielder, and SirMajed under their belt.

3) Spacestation Gaming

Spacestation Gaming made it into the Majors from EMEA Stage 2. Their roster includes the likes of SparkR, Backbone, Seicoe, Hadi, FunnyAstro, and Landon.

4) ENCE

ENCE qualified for the Major from the EMEA region based on their collected Circuit Points. Their roster includes Kai, kevster, Chase, Vestola, ghost91, Masaa, and Crimzo.

5) Twisted Minds

Like ENCE, Twisted Minds also qualified for the Major based on their EMEA Circuit Points. Their roster comprises Quartz, Youbi, LBBD7, Skairipa, and Slay.

6) Toronto Defiant

Toronto Defiant is the only team qualifying for the OWCS 2024 Major 1 that has participated in the now-dissolved Overwatch League tournament. Coming from the NA Stage 2, their roster comprises MER1T, Sugarfree, SOMEONE, Vega, and Rupal.

7) M80

M80 is from the NA region and qualified for the Major based on their Circuit Points. Their team features the likes of Happy, Pelican, Hawk, Lyar, and Ultraviolet.

8) Students of the Game

Students of the Game is the only team in this list that is unsigned to any organization. Coming from the NA region, they qualified because of their Circuit Points. Their roster includes scissors, PGE, Infekted, MirroR, Rakattack, and cal.

That covers everything you need to know about the OWCS 2024 Major 1 qualifying teams. For more Overwatch 2 news and guides, consider checking out our other articles: