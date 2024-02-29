Overwatch 2 server status: Can you play right now?

The Overwatch 2 servers recently encountered some issues due to a DDOS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attack. This caused brief periods of latency, login problems, and general downtime due to the servers being hit. The problems prevented players from enjoying the game and using Battle.net's services. As such, fan agitation over the incident was expected.

Since the servers were recently hit by a DDOS attack, many wonder whether they can play it right now. Here's everything fans need to know about the Overwatch 2 server status.

Overwatch 2 servers are live right now

The Overwatch 2 servers have recovered from the DDOS attack (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It seems like things have calmed down, and fans can enjoy multiplayer skirmishes with their friends and randoms with a hitch right now. There is no need for players to worry about outages while engaged in Competitive matches, which can result in a temporary ban due to the disconnection, even though it is not the player's fault.

The recent DDOS attack affected other Blizzard Entertainment games as well, including World of Warcraft. However, the issues were resolved quickly by the developers, so there seems to be nothing to fuss about. It's worth noting that this is not the first time Overwatch 2 has been targeted by DDOS attempts.

The game was unfortunate enough to be hit by two DDOS attacks consecutively on its launch day back in October 2023. Since then, issues in this multiplayer title seem to have been minimal, though some players still report login and connectivity problems — here's how to fix them.

Currently, Overwatch 2 is seeing its ninth season dubbed "Champions," which introduces many major changes to the meta.

What does Overwatch 2 Season 9 add?

This season came with many additions and tweaks. The biggest one is a complete overhaul of the Competitive mode, ensuring a fairer and more intense experience for players. This also means players' ranks were reset to zero, making everyone climb back to the top from the bottom. Check out our Overwatch 2 Competitive overhaul guide to know the full details.

Some of the other changes this season have been a point of debate, with several gamers finding them dissatisfactory. For instance, the self-heal passive for Tank and DPS heroes saw a mixed reception; meanwhile, gamers disliked the increased hitbox sizes for projectiles, which has been dubbed as "insane" and "unnecessary."

This second change affected certain heroes majorly, such as Hanzo and Mercy (with her pistol).