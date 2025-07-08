Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best Soldier: 76 Build

If you're looking for the best Soldier: 76 build for Overwatch 2 Stadium, you have come to the right place. Soldier: 76 is arguably one of the best hit-scan damage heroes in the game, and having a powerful build for him will allow you to dominate your Stadium games without breaking a sweat.
In this article, we will break down every item that you will need for the best Soldier: 76 Build in OW2 Stadium. Read below to know more.
Making the best Soldier: 76 Build for Overwatch 2 Stadium
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the items and powers you will be using for our best Soldier: 76 build in Overwatch 2 Stadium:
Round 1
Powers
- On Me!: The Biotic Field moves with you and provides with 20% increased Maximum Life when activated.
Items
- Compensator: Get 5% increased weapon power
- Weapon Grease: Get 5% increased weapon grease
- Power Playbook: Get 10% increased ability power.
Round 2
Powers
In this round, you will retain the previous power item.
Items
Sell off Power Playbook and Weapon Grease. Proceed to replace them with:
- Talon Modification Module: Provides 15% increased weapon power.
- Battery Pack: Enhances ability power by 10% and further improves Biotic Field duration by 40%.
Also, retain the Compensator during this round.
Round 3
Powers
Alongside On Me!, you will need to add this Power to your kit:
- Biotic Bullseye: While you are in the radius of the Biotic Field, you restore 10% maximum ammo and extend the ability duration by 0.65 seconds, upto 5 seconds.
Items
Retain the items you bought last round and sell off the Compensator perk. Replace the item with:
- Superflexor: With this item, you receive 25 Health; 10 Weapon Power; When you deal Weapon Damage or Healing, gain 5% Ability Power for 3s, stacking up to 5 times.
Round 4
Powers
Proceed to retain both Powers that you have unlocked in previous rounds. For Round 4, this will be the best Soldier: 76 Build you can use in-game.
Items
Alongside the items that you already have equipped, add the following:
- Stockpile: Increase your attack speed by 5%, and enhance max ammo capacity by 25%.
- Icy Coolant: Increases weapon power by 10%, and further reduces all cooldowns by 5%
- The Closer: Increases weapon power by 20%, and provides 10% increased critical hit damage. Critical hits also reveal enemies for three seconds.
Round 5
Powers
Proceed to unlock a new power ability for your kit.
- Track and Field: While you're sprinting, Biotic Field cooldown refreshes 150% faster.
Items
No additional items are necessary in this round.
Round 6
Powers
Retain the powers you have unlocked so far.
Items
Sell off the Stockpile perk. Replace it with:
- Commander's Clip: It will improve attack speed by 10% and provide you with 40% max ammo. When using an ability, you will automatically restore 10% of your max ammo in your clip.
Round 7
Powers
Add the final Power perk to craft the Best Soldier: 76 Build. We have three options for you to choose from. Pick the one that suits your playstyle best.
- Cratered: Increases Helix Rocket explosion radius by 40% and enhances damage by 15%.
- Back Off: All enemies within your Biotic Field take damage equal to the healing output.
- Hunker Down: When Helix Rocket does damage, it creates a Biotic Field at your position.
- Man on the Run: During sprint, you will restore 10% of your ammo every one second and increase your max ammo by 10%. Stacks ten times.
Items
Your items are mostly sorted, but add this final perk to solidify your kit:
- Codebreaker: 15% increased weapon power. Ignores 50% armor damage reduction
That's everything that you need to know about the best Soldier: 76 Build in Overwatch 2 Stadium. For more related guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.
