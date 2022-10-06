Overwatch 2 “visuals are blurry/nearsighted” glitch: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Characters and gameplay features are not the only things that are new in Overwatch 2. The shooter was finally officially launched but arrived with a plethora of gameplay issues, such as bugs, glitches, and errors that have made it quite difficult for many to enjoy the game.

While some of the errors did not allow players to start up the game, there were others that prevented matchmaking, with one that was literally making the visuals nearsighted and blurring all of the environment.

The blur is one of the more annoying glitches in Overwatch 2, and there have been many in the community who faced this right when they dropped into a match.

The glitch was initially noticed during the shooter’s beta, but it seems to have unfortunately made its way to the official version of the game as well.

Today’s guide will try and look into what causes the “visuals are blurry/nearsighted” glitch in Overwatch 2 and talk about some fixes for those who are still facing it.

What causes the “visuals are blurry/nearsighted” glitch in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it

While the exact reason behind what causes the “visuals are blurry/nearsighted” glitch in Overwatch 2 is uncertain, some in the community have noted that this might have something to do with the in-game settings.

Many have proposed that one of the best ways to deal with the glitch (before the developers look to permanently patch it out) would be to tweak some of the game's performance and visual settings.

Here are a few things that players can try out to tackle the blur glitch in Overwatch 2:

Many have mentioned that the problem can be easily tackled if players Turn off Dynamic Resolution and FSR 1.0. This will improve the visual clarity significantly and even temporarily solve the blur issue that many have been facing with the game’s visuals.

Alternately, many have also proposed that anti-aliasing might be one of the roots of the problem, and turning it off might not only lead to better in-game performance but also help reduce the blurring effect in the shooter and stop it from activating in random matches.

This problem might be a part of a series of issues that the Overwatch 2 servers seem to be facing. While it might not seem like a likely enough reason on the surface, many have noted that this bug was often accompanied by server errors. Hence, players will need to check the shooter’s server status if they are facing the issue.

Updating the game to the latest version is also a great way of fixing the nearsighted effect. Patching the latest updates and downloading the most recent version of the shooter is another viable way of fixing the problem.

Re-installing the game will be the more drastic measure. However, uninstalling and then installing the shooter might just be the fix that solves the blurring issue.

If players are still facing the “visuals are blurry/nearsighted” glitch in Overwatch 2 then they can either wait for Blizzard to channel in a hotfix to patch out the issue or submit a ticket to Blizzard Support.

