Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023: Game modes, rewards, and more

The Winter Wonderland event for Overwatch 2 is almost here. Like last year, fans will be treated to a holiday-themed event boasting numerous surprises. More extensive than before, the latest iteration includes a mixture of familiar modes and fresh cosmetics. Most importantly, a brand new mini-Battle Pass will also be available with unique rewards.

Here's everything players can expect in the upcoming Winter Wonderland event for Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland 2023 modes, cosmetics, and more detailed

Celebrating the Holiday season, Winter Wonderland begins on December 19, 2023. Players can indulge in various game modes and challenges. The former includes the following Arcade modes:

Mei’s Snowball Offensive: Emerge victorious in a 5v5 skirmish or a free-for-all Deathmatch with Mei to win lethal snowball fights

Yeti Hunt: A 5v1 mode where a team of Mei will battle a buffed-up Yeti - or rather, Winston

Freeze-Flash Elimination: Another returning mode where players freeze instead of losing all health when eliminated. Allies must thaw out their frozen teammates while also avoiding being frozen themselves

Playing any of these modes during the event will net players bonus XP towards their Season 8 "Call of the Hunt" Battle Pass. Next, Blizzard Entertainment is adding a series of new Legendary cosmetics to the in-game Shop. This includes:

Nutcracker Pharah

Festive Kiriko

Jingle Belle Mercy

Formalwear Tracer

Formalwear Sojourn

That is not all, however, as the biggest addition for the Winter Wonderlands event in Overwatch 2 this year is a Winter Fair. In short, this is an event-exclusive Battle Pass that utilizes tickets as a means of track progression for both its Free and Premium tiers. It will allow players to grind for unique Legendary cosmetics exclusive to this Winter Fair.

This includes:

Kerrigan Widowmaker (160 Tickets)

Formalwear Baptiste (90 Tickets)

Formalwear Cassidy (90 Tickets)

Wrapping Paper Reinhardt (160 tickets)

Winter Jammies Illari (90 Tickets)

The standout inclusion is the Kerrigan skin for the sniper DPS Widowmaker. It is themed after StarCraft, Blizzard's beloved RTS franchise, which is allegedly set to make a return. Players will earn up to 140 Tickets (40 per week) on the free track, while the Premium one allows earning 480 (160 per week). As expected, the Premium tier will cost 500 Coins to purchase — and yes, the premium currency.

So those buying the current Season 8 Battle Pass will be spending extra for the additional skins. Any leftover tickets after the event concludes on January 15, 2024, will be turned into Credits, allowing players to spend them on other classic Overwatch cosmetics for their favorite heroes.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play experience on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.