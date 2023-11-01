Overwatch 2 x LE SSERAFIM: All skins, how to get, and more

The latest Overwatch 2 crossover event is almost here, bringing the Korean musical sensation LE SSERAFIM to life in Blizzard Entertainment's iconic hero shooter. The event introduces several new things, from a limited-time concert-themed game mode to brand-new skins. The latter caught players' attention as they feature various new cosmetic options.

Here is everything players need to know about all upcoming skins for the LE SSERAFIM event in Overwatch 2.

All Overwatch 2 skins for the LE SSERAFIM crossover event

To begin with, players can get their hands on various skins for the following characters:

D.VA

Sombra

Tracer

Brigette

Kiriko

Clearly, it's an all-girl team, just like the K-pop group the skins are derived from. Given these skins are for a Tank, two DPS characters, and two Support heroes, a full team can sport these outfits in style. All of them are modern outfits that bring to mind Kiriko's own Athleisure and Sukajin skins. They also stand out from the more fantasy and sci-fi aesthetics that the characters otherwise possess.

Interestingly, a sixth skin will be added to Overwatch 2 as part of this event. The outlier Junkrat will get a free Legendary tier skin, depicting him with a beanie and pink outfit. Players will likely have to grind through in-game events to earn this one. The rest will likely be purchasable with either in-game credits or real money; however, at the time of writing, further specifics like pricing are unknown.

Here's hoping developer Blizzard Entertainment prices them fairly, lest it finds itself in yet another controversy as with the Diablo 4-themed Moira skin. As for the event itself, it will go live on November 1, 2023. Players can also participate in the limited-time event called Concert Clash, which is essentially a Capture the Flag mode with a concert theme.

This event will seemingly take place on the Busan map, so players can partake with flashing neon lights and billboards. Players can also earn five event-exclusive Emotes that can be used in-game during gameplay to express their personality, perhaps glamorously, given these are based on LE SERRAFIM.

What does the latest Overwatch 2 Season 7 bring?

Season 7 is called Rise of Darkness, a supernatural-themed season that's appropriate for the October Halloween season. On top of returning Halloween modes like Junkenstein's Revenge, there's a new co-op mode in the form of Trials of Sanctuary—a limited-time mode where players battle demonic forces and earn powerups.

As for the gameplay side of things, we have seen reworks to the DPS character Sombra. While a rework is planned for the Tank Roadhog as well, it is set to arrive sometime in the future after being delayed. In the meantime, players have a new Battle Pass to grind through and earn new cosmetics and in-game goodies.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play 5v5 first-person hero shooter. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, it is available on all modern platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.