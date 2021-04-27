Owner of SolaFide Esports team banned from competitive play for 3 years after not paying League of Legends players

SolaFide Esports was new in the League of Legends professional scene ahead of Season 11’s competitive play.

And now, the organization’s owner, Colin “Oddity” Ethan, was banned from all Riot Games-sponsored esports events. He was unable to pay his League of Legends team’s members, and the publisher announced the ban today.

The prohibition, which serves as a post-factum three-year restriction, will last until January 1st, 2024. Because of this suspension, Oddity will be unable to participate in any and all Riot-sanctioned esports leagues, including League of Legends.

SolaFide’s roster had already disbanded because of financial issues, and now, it is temporarily banned from the competitive leagues.

The SolaFide Esports team banned from the competitive League of Legends

Riot said:

“SolaFide Esports had not paid the agreed-upon wages of its players, coaches, and management staff. Furthermore, Oddity did not fulfill his obligations and commitments to team members regarding payment and withheld prize money from SolaFide players and coaches. The LCS views this as conduct beyond the confines of the best interests of Proving Grounds and other Riot-sanctioned leagues.”

Oddity then posted a tweet saying that due to the new competitive ruling by Riot, SolaFide has ceased its operation in professional leagues. The SolaFide brand would have been able to continue competing in the professional leagues if the organization was willing to make a transfer of ownership:

Advertisement

“With the strenuous complications caused by Covid-19 felt by many, here at SolaFide, we have also been affected,”

Oddity said in his statement:

“Unfortunately, this coupled with the inability to transfer funds internationally has caused us significant accounting issues which have made us unable to pay out our contracts in a timely fashion.”

SolaFide Esports has talents like Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam and Apollo “Apollo” Price, both former League of Legends Championship Series pros, Dhokla and Tuesday. But the roster was disbanded due to alleged financial issues on March 18th, 2021.