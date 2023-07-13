Oxenfree 2 "I've Had Weirder Jobs" trophy complete walkthrough

Oxenfree 2 is a newly launched video title developed by Night School Studio. It is set in a horror overworld with an intriguing main storyline, and "I've Had Weirder Jobs" is one of the daunting side missions offered by ghost hunter Hank. You can undertake four distinct side quests that provide unique rewards and experiences.

Upon mission completion, you will receive a platinum trophy as a reward. But before proceeding further, the quest is simple: capture a picture of a person from the past using Hank's EMF devices. This article provides a walkthrough of "I've Had Weirder Jobs" in Oxenfree 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

How to unlock the "I've Had Weirder Jobs" trophy in Oxenfree 2?

Communicating with Hank (Image via Night School Studio)

Proceed to the Garland Post Office by descending the slope and entering the building located on the lowest level of the town, towards the far right.

Upon entering the post office, a rigged camera automatically captures Riley and Jacob's photos. Hank then communicates through the radio, questioning if you damaged his equipment. After a short conversation, he will inform you about the availability of EMF Boosters scattered around town, allowing you to alter the time period.

Hank will present you with a task where he wants you to help take a picture of something living. Once you accept the job, exit the post office and walk towards the tear. If the tear has not been activated yet, you can activate it using your radio.

Riley and Jacob in Oxenfree 2 (Image via Night School Studio)

Locate the initial EMF device close to the tear and move towards it. Set the device's value to nine and press the cross button to confirm. Afterwards, you need to locate the second EMF device, which is situated in the main building.

In addition to finding it, climb the ladder on the left side of the building and trace the cable until you reach the second device. Adjust its value to three, resulting in the current year being set to 1930.

Encountering a man in Oxenfree 2 (Image via Night School Studio)

Once you enter the tear, you will encounter a man sitting in front of the building. Start approaching him and ask Jacob to take a photograph of him. After taking the picture, use your walkie-talkie to contact Hank and tell him that the mission has been completed in Oxenfree 2.

Where to find Shoe locations in Oxenfree 2?

Enter the cave to find the shoe (Image via Night School Studio)

After completing the quest, "I've Had Weirder Jobs," Hank will request you to retrieve yet another item that once belonged to a spirit. It would help if you retrieve an item from the location that you can obtain well before making contact with Hank for the first time.

Here is how you can find the Shoe:

Go to Horseshoe Beach and enter the previously blocked cave.

Move the rock as part of the puzzle.

Use your walkie-talkie to play a "hot and cold" game to find the cave.

Inside the cave, collect a shoe and take it to the post office.

Put the Shoe in the lockbox.

After placing the Shoe in the lock box, Hank will contact you. With that, "I've Had Weirder Jobs" quest concludes, giving you the trophy in Oxenfree 2.

