Oxenfree 2 Merry Scary Christmas trophy complete walkthrough

Oxenfree 2 offers a thrilling gameplay experience filled with supernatural horror elements, where players are tasked with challenging objectives. The game incorporates a variety of missions that include tricky puzzles, and upon successfully completing them, players can unlock trophies. Some trophies in Oxenfree 2 are hidden and can only be obtained by completing a series of interactions. By selecting the appropriate responses, players can successfully unlock these hidden trophies.

The "Merry Scary Christmas" trophy in Oxenfree 2 can be unlocked by following straightforward instructions. As you progress through the game, Jacob presents you with a riddle-based challenge, where you must choose the correct answer to his riddle.

This guide details how to successfully achieve the "Merry Scary Christmas" trophy in Oxenfree 2.

How to unlock the Merry Scary Christmas trophy in Oxenfree 2

You and Jacob will find yourselves transported back to the year 1899 (Image via Netflix Games)

In addition to accomplishing the objectives, establishing a strong connection with Jacob is crucial. While it doesn't significantly affect the game's storyline, forming a positive relationship allows for engaging conversations and the opportunity to acquire trophies and special items.

During your journey to eerie caves, you and Jacob will be transported back to 1899 and end up in a Mine through a portal. Upon arrival, proceed ahead, and you'll encounter a ladder, which you can ascend to reach higher areas.

Jacob offers you a challenge called, One Word Story (Image via Netflix Games)

Upon reaching the higher areas, Jacob offers you to participate in a challenge called "One Word Story." This challenge is a riddle requiring you to provide the correct answers. To begin the riddle challenge, choose "SURE" to initiate the conversation. Jacob will then present a series of questions, and you need to select the appropriate option for each question. The right answers for each question are as follows:

SATAN, UPON, SANTA: SANTA

SANTA FOURTEEN, HIS, JACOB: FOURTEEN

FOURTEEN LOUDLY, THE END, OKAY I'VE HAD ENOUGH: LOUDLY

By choosing Santa, Fourteen, and Loudly, you will receive the Merry Scary Christmas trophy and successfully finish the riddle challenge. Following the completion of the riddle, Jacob summarizes by restating the answers and explaining their relevance to the question.

Oxenfree 2 follows the exciting adventure of Riley and her companion Jacob. As you progress through the game, you'll encounter various complex puzzles that demand strategic thinking and a keen awareness of your surroundings.

The game's journey offers complex puzzles-based missions filled with horror elements, delivering an immersive gaming experience. The game's atmosphere creates a feeling of fear by combining silence with an unsettling sense of trouble. This game is ideal for horror enthusiasts who enjoy exploration, a captivating storyline filled with mystery, and a set of challenging missions.

Poll : 0 votes