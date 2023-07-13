Oxenfree 2 Paycheck Earned trophy complete walkthrough

Netflix Games has recently launched Oxenfree 2, a follow-up to the highly praised Oxenfree. In regard to its gameplay, Oxenfree 2 not only presents players with puzzle-oriented obstacles but also necessitates active engagement in various interactions. Engaging in conversations plays a vital role in this game, where you'll encounter various options to choose from. Overall, Oxenfree 2 is an exceptional horror game that allows you to influence the storyline through your conversational choices

By selecting the appropriate option, you can earn trophies as rewards. One of the game's achievements, the Paycheck Earned trophy, necessitates successfully navigating a sequence of conversations with appropriate responses.

This article provides helpful tips and guidance on effortlessly obtaining the Paycheck Earned trophy in Oxenfree 2.

Oxenfree 2: how to obtain the Paycheck Earned trophy

Once you install a transmitter, you should not move on to another area (Image via Netflix Games)

To unlock the Paycheck Earned trophy, you must contact Evelyn after installing all the transmitters. This must be done in three locations within the game: Charity Point, Tootega Falls, and Garland Ghost Town. It's crucial to note that once you install a transmitter, getting in touch with Evelyn before proceeding to another location is important, as the likelihood of obtaining the trophy depends solely on this action.

You will receive the Paycheck Earned trophy in the Garland Ghost Town (Image via Netflix Games)

Additionally, there are specific conversation choices that need to be made. Here are the correct choices for each interaction:

Charity Point:

After installing the transmitters, call Evelyn and choose the option "Focus on your sister."

Tootega Falls:

Once the transmitters have been installed in this region, call Evelyn and select "Tell her about your sister."

Garland Ghost Town:

You will receive the Paycheck Earned trophy once the final transmitter has been installed at this location.

This game strongly emphasizes strategic gameplay by encouraging players to analyze their surroundings for clues and solve challenges. In addition to puzzle-based obstacles, it incorporates interactive decision-making during character interactions. The developers have done an excellent job of implementing decision-based mechanics to deeply engage players, as the game's outcomes depend on their choices.

Another captivating aspect of this is its brilliantly designed locations, which are essential in creating a sense of fear and unease that is characteristic of the horror genre. The game presents settings that excel in unpredictability and effectively evoke fear through their atmospheric design.

This title distinguishes itself as a unique and innovative horror game, contributing to the evolving nature of the genre by incorporating interactive gameplay elements and immersive storytelling. Oxenfree 2 offers a gameplay experience that is highly enjoyable for newcomers to the genre, making it a must-have for players who appreciate narrative-driven horror games.

