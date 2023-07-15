Oxenfree 2 Unrequited Radio Romance trophy complete walkthrough

Oxenfree 2 introduces players to a new thrilling adventure on the island of Camera. This haunting journey is full of supernatural suspense and emotion that will keep players glued to their seats. There are many interactions to be had throughout the story with various strangers around the world. Their stories may not necessarily impact the overarching narrative but still lend a human touch to the chaos ensuing around protagonist Riley and her friend group.

This guide aims to cover how to obtain Unrequited Radio Romance achievement, which can be done by engaging in a similar tale of passion. Here's what all players need to know.

How to obtain the Unrequited Radio Romance achievement in Oxenfree 2

The goal of this achievement is to help Maria confess her love to Charlie.

Find her on channel 8 after tuning into 88.1 (Screenshot from Oxenfree 2/YouTube: Trophy Tom)

The first prerequisite is tuning into 88.1 frequency on the walkie-talkie radio. Of course, someone needs to be on the other side, so players will need to try it out. Do so briefly after meeting with the NPC Jacob, and players should hear a female host talking on the channel.

She suggests the listener head to channel 8 to converse with her. Players should follow her instruction and switch to channel 8 to begin communication. Riley starts with only one dialogue option: "Can I get some advice?".

Riley can talk about various topics with Maria to learn more about her (Screenshot from Oxenfree 2/YouTube: Trophy Tom)

The woman on the other side introduces herself as MariaHere onwards, players should check the channel frequently to see if new conversation options have opened up. Be sure to try after every new scene change or dialogue with another character. One of many conversation points that will pop up is centered around Maria's friends: Olivia, Charlie, and Violet, so be sure to initiate these when they pop up.

Question Maria and give her the push she needs (Screenshot from Oxenfree 2/YouTube: Trophy Tom)

As Riley gets to know Maria better, one specific dialogue option will pop up: "Any Olivia advice?". Pick this to have Maria's line of thought arrive at Charlie as she reveals her crush on him. However, she cannot muster the courage to ask him out - not when he seems to have his eyes set on Olivia, something Maria seems to resent.

The time has come (Screenshot from Oxenfree 2/YouTube: Trophy Tom)

At this point, picking the yellow "Just ask him out" dialogue option is important. Continue talking to her until the conversation is over. She should call Riley a while later, asking the protagonist to tune into 88.1. Doing so allows Riley to hear Maria's live confession to Charlie over a phone call. Unfortunately for her, he declines her advances.

While this rejection leaves her in regret, players will be awarded the Unrequited Radio Romance trophy/achievement for Oxenfree 2. To learn more about the numerous achievements in this game, here's the full list.

