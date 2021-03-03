Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

The esports, content creation, and streaming scene related to Free Fire have been booming over the past few years. They have emerged as a possible career opportunity for many gamers from across the world.

Lokesh Karakoti is one of the most prominent figures amongst the Free Fire community. He is a famous esport athlete and also uploads content on his YouTube channels: "Pahadi Gaming" and "Pahadi Gamer."

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967.

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gaming has played a total of 19688 squad matches and has emerged on top on 4934 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 25.06%. He has notched 63880 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2014 games and has bettered his foes in 225 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 11.17%. In the process, he has bagged 4334 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.42.

The player has competed in 1608 solo matches and has 259 first-place finishes, converting to a win ratio of 16.10%. With 5554 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gaming has appeared in 65 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 30, retaining a win rate of 46.15%. He has accumulated 331 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 9.46.

Apart from this, the player has competed in three duo matches and has a single win at a win percentage of 33.33%. With a K/D ratio of 11.00, he has 22 frags.

The YouTuber has taken part in seven solo games and has six Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 85.71%. He has racked up 55 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 55.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Lokesh Karakoti runs two channels: "Pahadi Gaming" and "Pahadi Gamer." They have around 918 thousand and 1 million subscribers, respectively. The links for them are provided below:

Pahadi Gaming: Click here

Pahadi Gamer: Click here

His social media handles

Pahadi Gaming is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

He has a Discord server as well; click here to join it.

