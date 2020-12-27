Panam and Judy were among the most searched Cyberpunk 2077 characters 

Judy and Panam are two of the most popular NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077. Since they've also got romantic arcs in the game, it isn't a surprise that they are two of the most searched Cyberpunk 2077 characters.

Judy and Panam turn out to be the most searched Cyberpunk 2077 characters.

These two characters became breakout trends on Google (Image via Google Trends)

The two characters are trending heavily, indicating that many people are fascinated by them and their role in Cyberpunk 2077.

Judy and Panam have their own side missions, but players meet these two individuals in the main storyline. It's easy to miss out on the other NPCs in Cyberpunk 2077 that V can share a romantic bond with, but that isn't the case with Judy and Panam, who are very prominent.

Panam can only be a romantic interest for a male "V" in Cyberpunk 2077, whereas Judy can only be a romantic interest for a female "V". Their romantic arcs can only begin if the players make the correct choices during their side quests.

Completing their side missions can lead to a romantic arc that could potentially affect the game's ending. Cyberpunk 2077 features multiple endings that are dependent on the choices that the players make.

However, players can also continue the side missions that both individuals offer without getting into a romantic tryst with them.

Despite having a solid storyline, Cyberpunk 2077 was released with too many bugs that irked its community. The game was in development for a long while, and faced numerous delays before being released.

Despite all the delays, Cyberpunk 2077 had a very buggy release, forcing the developers to offer refunds to the customers who had purchased it. The company has promised to fix the game via patches, and is currently undergoing the process.