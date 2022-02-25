Parametric Transformer in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Genshin Impact is filled with a lot of resources that players keep collecting on their adventures in the world of Tevyat. Resources may vary in terms of usage, and while some are required to cook food or forge craftable weapons, some are just collectibles. Fortunately, while traveling, players will receive a gadget called the Parametric Transformer.

This is a handy gadget that converts any type of material into a different form. Here is everything players need to know about Parametric Transformers.

Genshin Impact: All you need to know about Parametric Transformer

Genshin Impact: All you need to know about Parametric Transformer (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can obtain a Parametric Transformer by completing the Tianqiu Treasure Trail quest in Liyue. Parametric Transformers have to be placed on a valid surface to interact with.

Since it is a non-equippable gadget, players will have to open their gadget page from the UI or menu settings. When they interact with the gadget, it will open up a screen similar to the image above.

A total of 150 materials are to be added inside to start the transmutation.

The quality of the 150 materials added inside the Parametric Transformer can affect the quality of the materials players will receive. They are advised to go for items that can be plentily collected such as sunsettias, pinecones, apples, and more. Players can also buy items from the general goods store to put them inside the device.

When the transmutation begins, a progress bar will appear on top of the Parametric Transformer and players will have to charge the gadget using attacks that deal elemental damage.

Elemental skills, elemental bursts, normal and charged attacks from a catalyst user will suffice. Players can also charge a Parametric Transformer by placing it next to an environmental hazard that deals elemental damage such as an electro crystal.

Once the transmutation progress is complete, the device will disappear and players will obtain various rewards.

The common rewards players can receive from the Parametric Transformer are the following:

Mora (20,000 - 40,000)

Hero’s Wit / Adventurer’s Experience

Talent Level-up materials

Character and Weapon Ascension materials

Character and Weapon Enhancement Materials

The Parametric Transformer has a cooldown of six days 22 hours (rounded up to 7 days in the gadget description) after it has been used. When used for the first time, players will receive an achievement, Transmutation Nuclide, and can claim five primogems from the achievement menu.

