Party Animals multiplayer guide: How to play with friends

Party Animals is a new physics-based competitive brawler game with several scenarios and 12 different characters to choose from. Each scenario will correspond to a cute animal that must fight to survive: a corgi, a cat, an otter, and a crocodile, among others. Your goal is to improve your character’s skills and defeat more challenging enemies.

Since the basis of Party Animals is multiplayer, you are probably wondering how many ways there are to play games with other people and what is the maximum number of players in each confrontation.

This article answers these questions in detail. Remember that this title is only compatible with PC and Xbox so far.

How many people can play Party Animals together?

Choose Custom Game to create an offline match (Image via Recreate Games)

Playing Party Animals with other people is very easy. There are two main ways to do so.

The first and most widespread way is playing online. Thanks to cross-play, it doesn't matter if you play Party Animals on Xbox or PC; you can interact with other players from anywhere in the world through the internet. All you have to do is choose the character that will represent you in the game, your favorite skin, and start playing.

In the online multiplayer mode, you can be affected by your own or other players' internet quality. Moreover, as you probably don't know them, it will be more complex to guess their moves or predict their strategies.

This mode accepts up to eight people simultaneously, although it is not necessary to have that number of participants to start a game.

The second mode is more limited in terms of location, but it can provide you with some fun memories along with your friends or family. This is a multiplayer mode that you can play offline on your console or computer.

To access this option, simply open the game and select Custom Game. Once in this menu, choose your favorite mode and map. Then, the people in your room can join in. If you are on a console, everyone has to press the power button on the extra controllers in your Xbox. On a PC, the process is similar.

The offline game mode supports a total of four simultaneous players. Here, the screen is divided into four parts, one for each player to enjoy. This mode is great fun, as it incorporates an extra social component since it enables you to interact with your loved ones in both the real and virtual worlds.

The incorporation of several multiplayer game options makes Party Animals one of the most recommended titles for a fun time. If you want to know more about this game, you can read our guide about the rewards of the Deluxe Edition.