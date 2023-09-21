Party Animals cross-play and cross-save features, explored

Party Animals is a physics-based competitive brawler that lets you choose from 12 cute animals to fight. You can pick a crocodile, a corgi, a cat, an otter, and many other characters. Since Recreate Games’ title is an online game, many players wonder if it is possible to connect people with different consoles or computers via cross-play.

Cross-play is the technology that allows you to play with people who use a different console or operating system. If you compare the gaming landscape of 30 years ago with that of today, you can see that this feature has come a long way. Now, even a player with Fortnite on their phone is able to compete in the arena against others from their computer.

In addition to cross-play, cross-save is becoming more in demand in the gaming world. Using this technology, you can, for example, start your game on an Xbox, recover your progress on a mobile, and even open it at a friend's house who uses a PlayStation.

But will Party Animals support all of these features? Here's what we know so far.

All Party Animals platforms

Since the release of its demo, Party Animals has not been supported by many platforms. In the early days after its launch, the title was not a console-exclusive but a company-exclusive game. It is only supported by Windows and the Xbox X and S series.

In Windows, you can download the game using Steam. In Xbox, you can enjoy it with your subscription to Game Pass or buy it from the native store. However, it's not clear when it will be available for PlayStation or Nintendo, although this possibility was announced in 2020.

Does Party Animals have cross-play?

As we explained earlier, cross-play is a feature of some video games that allows you to connect with people using different consoles or machines to play online. Exclusive titles do not have this feature, as they only support players on one platform. However, games that span more than one, such as Genshin Impact, tend to be more susceptible to cross-play.

In the case of Party Animals, we found that it does have cross-play by allowing people with Xbox to play in the same environment as others with Windows through Steam. While most gamers are tied to Microsoft in one way or another, it is well known that this system does not natively run Xbox games and vice versa.

Another important element to keep in mind is that Party Animals will not be available for platforms like Nintendo Switch or PlayStation. That’s why cross-play is a bit easier to implement than in other titles, such as Fall Guys, available for a larger market.

In the case of the cross-save feature, Party Animals unfortunately does not have it yet. However, according to comments from the development team on Discord, we can't rule out that it will be available in future updates.

The lack of cross-save means that if you started the game on an Xbox, you will not be able to recover your progress if you install the game on a PC. Even if you log in with the same account, no progress will be recovered. As this game doesn't have a big story or a complicated character progression, losing your saved progress doesn't affect you too much.

This is all you need to know about cross-playing and cross-saving in Recreate Games’ title.

