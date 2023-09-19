Xbox Series X|S mid-gen refresh, new Xbox controller, next-gen consoles, and more leaked 

The FTC vs Microsoft court case has leaked Xbox's future plans, including a new Universal Xbox Controller with improved haptic and rechargeable batteries, a new Series S mid-gen refresh with increased storage, and a completely new circular Series X redesign without a disc drive and but with a USB-C front port. The leaks have also revealed the company's future plans, which involve growing a bigger cloud gaming audience and Gen 10 consoles.

The leak is undoubtedly one of the biggest in terms of future console hardware, and so far responses have been mixed. While fans are certainly interested in seeing the new controller, the removal of the disc drive and the push for more digital games didn't get the warm excitement Microsoft might have been hoping for. Let's take a closer look at the different aspects of the leaks.

New Xbox Series X|S mid-gen refreshes leaked, will feature increased storage and new design

There have been many discussions regarding Xbox's mid-gen refreshes, and while company head Phil Spencer has previously dismissed speculations of a potential "Pro" console with increased power, similar to last generation's One X, it seems like there is a plan for mid-gen refreshes.

Earlier this month, Microsoft released a black Series S with increased storage and a $50 price bump. However, mid-range refreshes don't seem to stop there. Microsoft has plans for another Series S refresh with 1TB storage, codenamed Ellewood, set for release in August 2024, priced at $299.

More interestingly, the leaked documents also showcase a new Xbox Series X min-gen refresh, with a completely new cylindrical design and no disc drive. As such, it is set to be a digital-only console like its counterpart, Series S. Beside the new design and the removal of a disc drive, the console boosts the storage to 2TB and adds in a new USB-C port on the front. The new Series X, codenamed Brooklyn, will be priced at $499 and set for an October 2024 release.

Both mid-gen refreshes were planned to be revealed at Xbox Gaming Beat in June 2024, and will bring heavy discounts for older models. Both consoles are planned to be shipped with the new controller codenamed Sebile, which was also leaked.

New Xbox controller Sebille leaked, features Bluetooth 5.2 and precision haptic feedback

While the PS5 DuelSense controller was a massive upgrade, Xbox carried forward its last generation design. However, it looks like the controller is getting an update that has been due for a while.

The new device, codenamed Sebille, aims to be a universal controller, seamlessly connecting to console, PC, and cloud for gaming. It also features Bluetooth 5.2 and an “Xbox Wireless 2” feature for wireless connectivity. The slide also listed “precision haptic feedback” and “VCA haptics double as speakers” as features.

Featuring a two-tone design, it is planned to be revealed later this year with a release in May 2024 for a price of $69.99.

Xbox next-gen console leaked for 2028

The leak also shed some light on Xbox's generation 10 console plans, including a Zen 6 CPU and Navi 5 GPU. For reference, the Ryzen 7000 CPUs are built on Zen 4 architecture, whereas the Radeon 7000 GPUs are built on Navi 3 architecture. Compared with the current generation, the Series X|S is built on Zen 2 and RDNA 2 (Navi 2) architecture.

The plans also discuss a hybrid console capable of playing both cloud and native games. It also talks of Next-gen DirectX Ray-tracing, which may be in line with path-tracing and machine learning-based super-resolution, similar to DLSS or FSR.

All in all, this massive leak gives a look at an ambitious and interesting plan for Xbox's console future, which will certainly make gaming more accessible but at the cost of physical media.