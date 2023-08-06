AMD Ryzen 8000 Zen 5 CPU: launch date, specs, price, and more

The AMD Ryzen 8000 series will be the next generation of Team Red CPUs geared toward consumers and gamers. Rumor has it that the company is prepping a massive upgrade for these new chips that can effectively blow Intel out of the picture. However, do take most of the information with a grain of salt as it hasn't been confirmed by the company yet.

The next generation of AMD chips will employ a hybrid core design. Like Intel's P and E cores, the company will also introduce Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores to help keep the multi-core performance of the chips competitive.

A lot has already been revealed about the upcoming Ryzen 8000 CPUs. We will fill you in on the developments and latest information about the chips in this article.

When are the AMD Ryzen 8000 series Zen 5 CPUs launching?

The AMD Ryzen 8000 CPUs will hit the market in 2024. Earlier leaks from Gigabyte hinted at a late 2023 launch window. However, the tech giant has already squashed these claims.

One question remains: when in 2024? We are not exactly sure of this yet. While some leakers have claimed the chips will be launched in the first half of next year, launch trends state otherwise. AMD has consistently launched their new CPU lineups around fall every year. Thus, we don't expect the upcoming Ryzen 8000 series to be an exception.

AMD Ryzen 8000 series hybrid core architecture

One of the biggest changes in the upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 CPU lineup is its hybrid core architecture. Like Intel, AMD is introducing both high-performance Zen 5 cores and efficiency-based Zen 5c cores.

This approach has helped Intel market its chips better and derive higher multi-core performance. Despite AMD's previous claims that they have performance and efficiency on the same chip, things are changing starting from the next generation.

The performance divide between the Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores won't be as high as in the Intel 'P' and 'E' cores. The chips are based on the same architecture and share more in common than their Team Blue counterparts. For starters, both Zen 5 and Zen 5c support hyperthreading. Additionally, Zen 5c will feature much higher clock speeds than Intel's E cores.

All AMD Ryzen 8000 series Zen 5 CPUs specs and SKUs

The exact specs and SKUs of the upcoming Zen 5 chips haven't been confirmed yet. However, AMD won't make a significant difference to their launch trends with the upcoming lineup. We expect the upcoming generation to feature a Ryzen 5 8600X, a Ryzen 7 8700X (or an 8800X), a Ryzen 9 8900X, and an 8950X.

Leaked specs of the alleged Ryzen 7 8700X (Image via MilkyWay Home)

Recently, a bunch of information on the Ryzen 7 8700X was leaked. AMD is reportedly planning a 16-core setup for this upcoming processor. Eight will be high-performance Zen 5 cores, while the remaining eight will be Zen 5c. Note that the leaked specs reflect an engineering sample, and we expect the performance marks to be higher on the retail SKU.

Expected prices of the AMD Ryzen 8000 Zen 5 CPUs

It is still too early to accurately gauge the prices of the upcoming Ryzen CPUs. However, after the increased costs of the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 chips badly backfired with poor sales and plagued demand, we don't expect Zen 5 processors to be more expensive than their current-gen counterparts.

This means the Ryzen 5 8600X will be priced at $249, the 8700X will be launched for $349, the 8900X will debut for $449, and the 8950X will cost enthusiasts $599. Do note that this is merely a speculation based on what the Ryzen 7000 series chips are selling for and does not illustrate how the next generation will be priced.