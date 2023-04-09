AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D gets massive discount: Prices, where to buy, and more

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D and the 7950X3D from earlier have been massively discounted following the launch of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor. We previously estimated that the pricing and features of the cheaper 3D V-cache-enabled processor will make the higher-end chips even less attractive. But to keep them competitive, Team Red announced a second price reduction for the Zen 4 lineup.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D has become the most popular chip on Amazon rather quickly after its launch. The $449 processor has outsold the Core i9 13900K, the Ryzen 5 5600X, and the last-gen 5800X3D to take the number 1 spot. The chip offers significant gaming performance for its price tag.

However, those eying some of the higher-end Zen 4 chips should hurry up and grab their Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D because the prices might return to their launch MSRP once stock runs out.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D price cuts make them solid offerings for the money

The price cuts on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D are available for a short time. AMD has notified that these prices are a result of an error on its shop webpage. However, the discounts can still be availed via some retailers.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D and 7950X3D are no longer listed on the company's official store. Thus, gamers will have to rely on retailers like Micro Center and Amazon to claim their discounted chips.

Newly revised prices of the Ryzen 7000 X3D processors and where to buy them

The 7900X3D was launched for a hefty price tag of $599.99 while the 7950X3D will set gamers back by $699. However, thanks to the new discounts, gamers can save a ton of money.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is available for as low as $549 on Micro Center and can be bought today. Amazon is offering the chip for around $580.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D's price plummeted down to $599, making it more value for money than the 7950X. However, the chip is no longer listed on AMD's official website. Retailers like Micro Center and Amazon have it listed at $700 MSRP.

It is worth noting that the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still considered more value for money at its $449 MSRP. The chip packs a single eight-core CCD like the higher-end offerings and is only barely slower than the Ryzen 9 offerings.

