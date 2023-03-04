AMD recently launched its Ryzen 7000 3D lineup of processors for high-end gaming. The chips include the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, the 7950X3D, and the cheaper Ryzen 7 7800X3D. They cost $100 more than their non-3D variants. All processors employ the same 3D V-caching technology that was first introduced with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in 2022.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is the most interesting entry amongst these. The chip packs 12 cores and 24 threads and is priced at $599. This makes it as expensive as the Ryzen 9 7950X and only $10 costlier than the Core i9 13900K.

Thus, it's important to know which chip gamers should opt for around $600. Let's dissect the new offerings from the company and find out the answer to the question.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D gives the 7950X a tough run for the money

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is an undeniably high-end chip. It takes the already capable Ryzen 9 7900X and adds a 128 MB 3D V-cache to make it more capable.

Specs

The 7900X3D and 7950X are quite apart in terms of on-paper specs. The former packs fewer cores and threads, slower operating clock speeds, and a smaller L2 cache. The only uplift is the much larger L3 cache on the new 3D V-cached chip.

Below is a comparison of the two AMD chips and the Intel flagships' specifications — the Core i9 13900K, 13900KF, and the 13900KS.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Intel Core i9 13900K Intel Core i9 13900KF Intel Core i9 13900KS AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Architecture Zen 4 Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Zen 4 with 3D V-cache Core count 16 24 (8P+16E) 24 (8P+16E) 24 (8P+16E) 12 Thread count 32 32 32 32 24 Base clock 4.5 GHz 2.2 GHz (E-core)3.0 GHz (P-core) 2.2 GHz (E-core)3.0 GHz (P-core) 2.4 GHz (E-core)3.2 GHz (P-core) 4.4 GHz Boost clock 5.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (E-core)5.8 GHz (P-core) 4.3 GHz (E-core)5.8 GHz (P-core) 4.3 GHz (E-core)6.0 GHz (P-core) 5.6 GHz Cache 80 MB (L2+L3) 36 MB Intel Smart Cache32 MB L2 cache 36 MB Intel Smart Cache32 MB L2 cache 36 MB Intel Smart Cache32 MB L2 cache 12 MB L2128 MB L3 iGPU Dual-core Radeon RDNA 2-based iGPU @0.4-2.2 GHz Intel UHD Graphics [email protected] GHz N/A Intel UHD Graphics [email protected] GHz Dual-core Radeon RDNA 2-based iGPU @0.4-2.2 GHz Maximum power draw 170 W 253 W 253 W 253 W 120W Price $598 $579 $568 $729 $599

From the list above, it can be figured that the 7900X3D is a slower processor than the flagship 7950X. However, in some aspects, the new 3D V-cached chip does not scale like the original Zen 4 offerings from 2022.

Performance differences

The Ryzen 9 7950X and 7900X3D are quite far apart in terms of performance. Starting with synthetic benchmarks, we see the flagship 3D V-cache chip from last year pull far ahead.

The 7950X3D beats the cheaper Ryzen 9 chip by a small margin in the single-core benchmark. However, the difference in the multi-core test is massive, which can be credited to the higher core count of the flagship chip.

Ryzen 9 7950X Ryzen 9 7900X3D Ryzen 9 7950X3D Intel Core i9 13900K Intel Core i9 13900KS Cinbench R23 single-core 2072 2039 2043 2,241 2,317 Cinbench R23 multi-core 38,657 27,084 38,581 39,652 40,986

However, the Ryzen 9 7950X quickly loses this lead when the processors are tested in gaming workloads. The 3D V-cache does its trick on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D and helps it push out much higher framerates when paired with an RTX 4090.

The following results were recorded by YouTube tech reviewer Gamers Nexus in his review of the new 7900X3D chip. Although the 12-core Ryzen 9 chip beats the flagship 7950X consistently, it loses to the Core i9 13900K in every title.

Ryzen 9 7950X Ryzen 9 7900X3D Intel Core i9 13900K Cyberpunk 2077 230.6 255.7 263.8 CS: GO 418.9 387.3 426.7 Far Cry 6 172.2 194.7 194.8 Final Fantasy XIV 214 250.5 294.9 Rainbow Six Siege 821.5 808.6 858.2

The Ryzen chip administers this loss in performance, while being more expensive than the Core i9 offering. Gamers can save about $20 to $30 while opting for the Team Blue flagship. In addition, motherboards for Raptor Lake are varied and much cheaper. This makes the 13900K a no-brainer in this range.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is a powerful gaming chip. However, Intel's strategic pricing for its high-end Core i9 13900K and 13900KF chips reduces the Ryzen processor's value proposition. However, players shouldn't worry about this slight difference if they have already purchased the 7900X3D.

