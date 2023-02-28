Create

5 best GPUs to pair with the new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Ryzen 9 7950X3D and graphics cards
The Ryzen 9 7950X3D requires some high-end graphics cards (Image via Sportskeeda)

OThe Ryzen 9 7950X3D was recently introduced by AMD as their latest flagship. The chip is an improvement over the Ryzen 9 7950X, which is a fantastic gaming processor.

The newer offering comes with 3D V-cache technology that allows the chip to scale even further and deliver class-leading gaming performance. AMD showcased this tech first in mid-2022 with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, a processor which still ranks among the fastest on the market.

Thus, it is necessary to pair a high-end graphics card with the latest CPU from Team Red to get the most performance out of it. In this article, we will list the best options for the 7950X3D.

A guide to buying the best GPUs for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)
The RX 6800 is a powerful and high-end card introduced in the RDNA 2 lineup for 4K gaming. The GPU has been massively discounted and can be picked up for just around $500 these days. Thus, it is one of the most cost-effective options for the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

AMD Radeon RX 6800
Graphics processorNavi 21
Core count3,840
TMUs240
Compute Units (CUs)60
RT cores60
Base clock1,700 MHz
Boost clock2,105 MHz
VRAM16 GB GDDR6
VRAM bus width256 bit
Total board power (TBP)250 W
Price$579+

Being an AMD card, the RX 6800 will be able to fully utilize the features of an all-Team Red card. Thus, players looking to build a system under $1,500 should consider this GPU for their next Ryzen 9 7950X3D-based gaming PC build.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)
The RTX 3080 10 GB is a direct competitor to the RX 6800 listed above. The card was launched as Team Green's 4K gaming champion. Thus, players can enjoy the latest titles at high resolution with this GPU. The Ryzen 9 7950X3D will be a solid pair for this card.

SpecificationRTX 3080
GPUGA102
CUDA Cores / Stream Processors8704
Manufacture Process Technology8nm
Number of transistors28,300 million
Memory Bus Width320 Bit
Memory10GB GDDR6X
Memory bandwidth760.3GB/s
Memory Clock speed19000 Mhz
Clock speed (base/boost)1450MHz / 1710MHz
TDP320W

However, it is worth noting that players will have to spend significantly more than for the RX 6800 to get their hands on this high-end Nvidia GPU. The RTX 3080 currently sells for around $615 for the cheapest models on Newegg.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)
The RX 7900 XT is AMD's answer to the RTX 4080 video card from Nvidia. The GPU trades blows with the RTX 3090 Ti from the last-gen and is faster than the RTX 4070 Ti. Thus, it is a high-end card built to utilize the maximum of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Graphics processorNavi 31
Core count5,376
TMUs336
Tensor coresN/A
Compute Units (CUs)84
RT cores84
Base clock1,395 MHz
Boost clock1,695 MHz
VRAM20 GB GDDR6
VRAM bus width320 bit
Total board power (TBP)300 W
Price$849+

However, the card is much costlier than the other options on this list. The GPU has an MSRP of $899 and the cheapest models go for $849. Thus, it is meant only for those with deep pockets.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,599)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)
Nvidia introduced the RTX 3090 Ti as an improvement over the 3090 from 2020. The GPU packs a higher power draw and slightly bump-up specs, which results in slightly more performance.

The card is a premium option and players need to invest in a good PSU and a spacious case to pair it with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. However, they can get solid performance in gaming and productivity workloads with it.

RTX 3090 Ti
Graphics unitGA102
Process Size8 nm
RT cores84
Shaders10,752
Memory24GB GDDR6X
Base clock1,560 MHz
Boost clock1,860 MHz
Memory bandwidth1,008 GB/s
Memory clock21 Gbps
TDP 450W

The card was originally introduced for $2,000. Currently, it sells for around $1,500 on leading retailers. Thus, only the highest-end gaming PCs can boast the power of the last-gen flagship.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)
The RTX 4090 is the best paired with the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. The card is the most powerful GPU ever made and can run almost any title flawlessly without upscaling at 4K. Thus, players with a graphics card can enjoy the world's best gaming experience with the latest flagship from AMD.

GPU Name

AD102

CUDA Core Count

16,384

Texture Mapping Units (TMUs)

512

Render Output Units (ROPs)

176

Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count

128

Tensor Core Count

512

Video Memory Size

24 GB

Video Memory Type

GDDR6X

Video Memory Bus Width

384 bit

Base Clock Speed

2235 MHz

Boost Clock Speed

2520 MHz

Memory Clock Speed

1313 MHz

MSRP

$1,599

However, the RTX 4090 will set players by at least $1,699. The GPU is being scalped by hundreds of dollars on every leading retail website. Thus, they should only consider this GPU if their budget is thousands of dollars.

Overall, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is a powerful chip that requires a high-end graphics card. The options listed above are capable of the task and will not disappoint those who choose the CPU.

