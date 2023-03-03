AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 9 7950X: Which is the better option for gaming?

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is the latest and most advanced processor launched by AMD. This chip is an upgrade from the Ryzen 9 7950X, which was introduced in the third quarter of 2022. The processor includes 3D V-caching technology, which was first introduced with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in mid-2022.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D, alongside the Ryzen 9 5900X3D and the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is now available for purchase from leading retailers like Amazon, Micro Center, and Newegg.

Let's check the specs and performance of the flagship Ryzen 9 and find out whether it is worth your money.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D packs more horsepower but a staggering cost

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is undoubtedly a powerful processor for any kind of workload. The chip is faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X, which ranks it among the fastest on the market.

Specs

The processor packs 128 MB of L3 3D V-cache, which single-handedly contributes to a massive performance gain over the original flagship. Other than this change, the spec sheet of the chis remains the same.

The 3D processors in the Zen 4 lineup can be overclocked, unlike the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is one of the very few locked AMD chips.

Below is a specs comparison table of the new processor, the 2022 AMD flagship, and the Intel Core i9 offerings.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Intel Core i9 13900K Intel Core i9 13900KF Intel Core i9 13900KS AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Architecture Zen 4 Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Raptor Lake-S Zen 4 with 3D V-cache Core count 16 24 (8P+16E) 24 (8P+16E) 24 (8P+16E) 16 Thread count 32 32 32 32 32 Base clock 4.5 GHz 2.2 GHz (E-core)3.0 GHz (P-core) 2.2 GHz (E-core)3.0 GHz (P-core) 2.4 GHz (E-core)3.2 GHz (P-core) 4.2 GHz Boost clock 5.7 GHz 4.3 GHz (E-core)5.8 GHz (P-core) 4.3 GHz (E-core)5.8 GHz (P-core) 4.3 GHz (E-core)6.0 GHz (P-core) 5.7 GHz Cache 80 MB (L2+L3) 36 MB Intel Smart Cache32 MB L2 cache 36 MB Intel Smart Cache32 MB L2 cache 36 MB Intel Smart Cache32 MB L2 cache 16 MB L2128 MB L3 iGPU Dual-core Radeon RDNA 2-based iGPU @0.4-2.2 GHz Intel UHD Graphics [email protected] GHz N/A Intel UHD Graphics [email protected] GHz Dual-core Radeon RDNA 2-based iGPU @0.4-2.2 GHz Maximum power draw 170 W 253 W 253 W 253 W 120W Price $598 $579 $568 $729 $699

It is worth noting that the 13900KS and the 7950X3D are very close to each other in terms of pricing. However, the 13900KF offers the most value.

Performance differences

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is slightly faster in select workloads thanks to its 3D V-caching technology. However, the difference barely reflects in synthetic workloads. In the Cinebench R23 single-core and multi-core benchmarks, we see the new chip losing to the 7950X.

Ryzen 9 7950X Ryzen 9 7950X3D Intel Core i9 13900K Intel Core i9 13900KS Cinbench R23 single-core 2072 2043 2,241 2,317 Cinbench R23 multi-core 38,657 38,581 39,652 40,986

However, the story is completely different when one looks at the gaming performance benchmarks of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. The chip comes off as a much better choice as compared to the Intel Core i9 options.

Ryzen 9 7950X Ryzen 9 7950X3D Intel Core i9 13900K Intel Core i9 13900KS Cyberpunk 2077 188 198 203 205 Hitman III 174 223 212 213 Red Dead Redemption 2 201 225 208 210 Microsoft Flight Simulator 128 197 150 154 Watch Dogs Legion 147 204 187 193

For the above results, the rig was paired with an RTX 4090 GPU. The games were run in 1080p resolution to make them as CPU bound as possible.

The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is much faster than the 7950X. The new processor beats both the Core i9 13900K and the 13900KS in multiple scenarios.

Thus, with the new 3D V-cached processors, AMD has reclaimed the title of fastest gaming CPU. However, gamers need to consider the pricing of the chips as well.

Pricing

The 7950X3D costs a premium of $699. This makes it much costlier than both the 7950X and the Core i9 13900K. The AMD flagship is now priced at $598 following AMD's price cuts, and the 13900K costs $579. The iGPU-less 13900KF is cheaper and will set gamers back by $568.

However, the new 7950X3D is cheaper than the 13900KS, and it beats the world's top chip with 6 GHz clock speeds in gaming workloads too.

However, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D's price tag of $700 may not be justifiable for gamers. While it does offer improvements over the 13900K, they are not significant enough for most users to justify the extra cost. In fact, many users can get by with the Core i9 chip and save about $140, which can be put towards a more powerful graphics card.

Conclusion

While the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is certainly a top-performing processor for gaming, its cost and marginal performance gains over both the 13900K and older 7950X models may make it a less attractive option for some. For those who prioritize raw gaming power and have the budget to spare, the 7950X3D may be a worthwhile investment.

