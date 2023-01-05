CES 2023: AMD unveils new Ryzen 7000 and 7000X3D CPUs - Specs, prices, availability, and more

AMD unveiled new Ryzen 7000 and 7000X3D CPUs at their CES 2023 presentation. Ranging from the mid-tier hexa-core Ryzen 5 7600 to the high-end Ryzen 9 7950X3D, the six new CPUs expand AMD's lineup, with more options for consumers across the board.

Available from January 10, the new CPU lineup takes on Intel's 13th gen. Paired with DDR5's reduced price, consumers now have a lot of options when building a new PC on a budget. It will certainly be interesting to see how this shapes the future of consumer hardware.

AMD's new Ryzen 7000X3D offers performance improvements with additional 3D V-Cache

First introduced with the last-gen Ryzen 5800X3D, AMD's 3D V-Cache stacking technique drastically improves the total amount of L2 and L3 cache while retaining the same SOC height.

The 5800X3D was the first to incorporate this technology, but it isn't the only chip that is capable of 3D V-Cache. AMD has unveiled three new 7000X3D CPUs based on the Zen4 architecture: the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

AMD's new Ryzen 7000X3D (image via AMD)

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is set to be the direct successor of the 5800X3D, bringing about a 30% performance gain across the board (according to AMD). The 8-core 16-thread CPU consists of a cache of 104 MB (32 MB CCD, 64 MB V-Cache + 8 MB L2) and promises up to 5.0 Ghz clock performance.

CPU NAME ARCHITECTURE PROCESS NODE CORE THREADS BASE CLOCK BOOST CLOCK (SC MAX) CACHE TDP PRICES (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 5nm 16 32 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz 144 MB 120W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 7900X3D Zen 4 5nm 12 24 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz 140 MB 120W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 7800X3D Zen 4 5nm 8 16 4.x GHz 5.0 GHz 104 MB 120W TBD

The Ryzen 9 series also introduced two new CPUs, the 12-core 24-thread 7900X3D and the 16-core 32-thread 7950X3D, featuring staggering 140 MB (64 MB CCD, 64 MB V-Cache + 12 MB L2) and 144 MB (64 MB CCD, 64 MB V-Cache + 16 MB L2) caches, respectively.

Interestingly, all three CPUs are rated for a 120W TDP, which is higher than Ryzen 7 7800X's 105W but significantly lower than Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X's 170W. The CPUs are set to ship in February, with pricing details coming very soon.

AMD's base Ryzen 7000 CPUs are a great budget option for anyone looking to build a new PC

While the Ryzen 7000X or the 7000X3D processors offer significant headroom for overclocking by squeezing every ounce of performance from the 5nm Zen 4 architecture, not everyone needs blazing fast performance. Because of this, it is the base variant of AMD and Intel's offerings that usually ends up being the most popular choice for consumers.

Following up on the launch of the Zen 4 architecture with the Ryzen 7000X CPUs late last year, AMD introduced the Ryzen 7000 base variant today alongside the 7000X3D series. There are three SOCs: the Ryzen 5 7600, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 9 7900.

AMD introduces the Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 7600 is set to continue the Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 5600's legacy and has the potential to end up being the most popular choice among all the options. The CPU offers 6 cores and 12 threads, with up to 5.1 GHz speed at 65W TDP.

Moving on to the higher tiers, the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 9 7900 offer an 8-core 16-thread performance of up to 5.3 GHz and a 12-core 24-thread performance of up to 5.4 GHz, respectively.

CPU NAME ARCHITECTURE PROCESS NODE CORE THREADS BASE CLOCK BOOST CLOCK (SC MAX) CACHE TDP PRICES (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12 24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8 16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6 12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

The 65W CPUs are priced competitively at $229 and $429. Paired with a B series motherboard and new DDR5 RAM (both of which have become much more affordable recently), this directly addresses one of the biggest criticisms of Zen 4, the high price of entry.

It'll certainly be interesting to see what Intel has to offer for the 13th gen and how it stacks up against Team Red's latest offerings.

