With DDR5 prices on a downward trend, what does this mean for AMD Ryzen 7000?

DDR5 prices were on a downward trend throughout 2022. Currently, the latest memory modules on the market are available for almost DDR4 prices. This makes them and the new Ryzen 7000 platform value for money.

The same kit, which used to cost over $400 a few months back, can now be bought for less than half the price. Some low-end heatsink-less DDR5 RAM modules are down to around $40.

In part, the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 platform and its DDR5 exclusivity are the reasons behind this sharp price fall. Intel has included support for both generations of memory for its LGA1700 platform. This kept sales volumes shallow for the entire year until the new Team Red chips launched.

These new prices add another reason to side with the latest AMD boards on the market. With the latest price cuts, Team Red offers a much better value proposition than what Intel offers with the latest Raptor Lake series.

Current DDR5 prices might change the DIY computing scene over the next few months

DDR5 prices are down to an all-time low these days. The G.Skill Trident Z5 32 GB DDR5-6400 sticks are priced at $209.99 for the silver variants on Newegg at the moment. Meanwhile, the black variants are available for even cheaper.

The G.Skill Trident Z Neo 32 GB DDR4-3600 kits, in contrast, are priced at $249.99 on Newegg. This makes them much pricier than their DDR5 counterparts in the same series.

However, on the low end, the story of DDR4 and DDR5 prices gets flipped. The last generation of memory is still cheaper, but the difference is minimal.

Mukul Sharma @stufflistings Samsung Electronics Develops Industry’s First 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics Develops Industry’s First 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM https://t.co/pYqaQPLSq4

Some entry-level Corsair Vengeance kits go for even cheaper, with 32 GB DDR5-5600 RAM modules costing $139.99. It doesn't end there, with DDR5-4800 kits amounting to just $E119.99. Notably, the DDR5 Vengeance lineup also comes with RGB modules. They are a bit costlier, with the 32 GB DDR5-5200 kit costing around $155 on Newegg.

In contrast, 32 GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO SL DDR4 memory running at 3600 MT/s is priced at $104.99 on Newegg. Thus, the high-performing DDR5 modules are not a world apart in terms of pricing anymore.

Another factor for the drop in prices is the high sales volumes of DDR5 memory, according to reports from hardware retailers. Ever since AMD launched the Ryzen 7000 price, DDR5 sales have skyrocketed. This is partly due to the exclusivity and massive generational uplift that the Ryzen 7000 chips bring.

This massive change in DDR5 prices hints at a paradigm shift in the memory industry, one that will propel the gaming industry forward. The new memory standard is capable of much higher performance levels.

Most new games, up until a few months back, could not utilize DDR5's full performance. However, these days, more and more games are being developed to run the best on DDR5.

This, coupled with the new prices, makes DDR5 a better choice. The Ryzen 7000 processors pack huge performance uplifts over last-gen. Thus, the new chips and memory modules are a much better recommendation for anyone looking to build a high-performance gaming PC.

Poll : 0 votes