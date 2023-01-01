AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7900, 7700, and 7600 leaked: Specs, performance, and more explained

AMD has a bunch of launches lined up for CES 2023. Zen4 non-X CPUs, the Ryzen 7900, the 7700, and the 7600, are but a few of them. These chips will be introduced at a cheaper price point and will be locked at 65W.

Their detailed specifications, including operating clock speeds and prices, were revealed recently on Twitter as leaker APISAK shared CPU-Z screenshots of the chips. The offerings will be announced at CES and will hit shelves on January 10. Thus, we are not far away from the launch of these processors.

The leak has seemingly been derived from the reviewer's clock speed and benchmark verification, according to reports. The review embargo will be lifted sometime before January 10.

Note: The information present is based on the leak and is yet to be confirmed by AMD. As such, the specifications and more data may be subject to change.

More details on AMD Ryzen 7900, 7700, and 7600

Ryzen 9 7900

CPU-Z screenshot of the 7900 (Image via Valid.x86)

The Ryzen 9 7900 is a 12-core and 24-threaded processor. The chip has a base clock of 3.7 GHz and can be boosted up to 5.4 GHz, according to the screenshot shared by Twitter leaker APISAK. With a 65W TDP, it is expected to debut at $429.

However, the chip will boost to much higher than the 65W advertised limit, as we saw with the 7950X. The flagship processor hit over 215W consistently under the continued load.

KRNG Espresso @eColiEspresso



AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

ROG Strix 4090

ROG Crosshair X670E Hero

32gb DDR5-6400 Nighthawk



Stoked to set up this monster 🤤🤤🤤🤤AMD Ryzen 9 7950XROG Strix 4090ROG Crosshair X670E Hero32gb DDR5-6400 NighthawkStoked to set up this monster 🤤🤤🤤🤤AMD Ryzen 9 7950XROG Strix 4090ROG Crosshair X670E Hero32gb DDR5-6400 NighthawkStoked to set up this monster 😬🔥 https://t.co/2uva4bsuxH

It is a slightly cut-down version of the 7900X, which comes with a 170W TDP. While the chip was initially launched for $549, it sells for around $440 these days.

Ryzen 7 7700

CPU-Z screenshot of the 7700 (Image via Valid.x86)

The Ryzen 7 7700 is a turned-down version of the higher-end 7700X, and comes with eight cores and 16 threads.

It has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and can boost up to 5.3 GHz. Like the 7900, the lower-end 7700 will pack a 65W TDP, according to the screenshot shared by Twitter leaker APISAK.

The processor will launch at an MSRP of $329. The high-end variant, the 7700X, was launched at $399 but sells for $345 these days. Thus, the difference is almost negligible considering the performance drop. However, these thermally-efficient chips are better suited for numerous office-use and small form factor PCs.

Benchmark scores of the 7700 (Image via CPU-Z)

According to leaks, the 7700 hit a score of 626 points in the single-threaded CPU-Z benchmark. The chip scored 6,242 points on the multi-threaded benchmark.

Ryzen 5 7600

CPU-Z screenshot of the 7600 (Image via Valid.x86)

AMD is revamping the $200 CPU market with a power-limited variant of the 7600X. The 7600 packs six cores and 12 threads. It has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and can boost up to 5.1 GHz, according to the screenshot shared by the Twitter leaker APISAK.

The chip will be priced at $229, and will compete directly against the Core i5 12400 and the upcoming Core i5 13400 for the budget-gaming-CPU crown. The higher-end variant, the 7600X, was initially launched at $299. However, following AMD's Zen 4 price cut, the chip is selling at $240.

Although the difference between the two Ryzen 5 offerings is not that high, it is enough to attract a budget-gaming audience that wants to save every last dollar to build a cost-efficient but high-performance rig.

Conclusion

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock TDP Launch price (in USD) Ryzen 9 7950X 16C/32T 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 170W $699 Ryzen 9 7900X 12C/24T 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 170W $549 Ryzen 9 7900 12C/24T 3.7 GHz 5.4 GHz 65W $429 Ryzen 7 7700X 8C/16T 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 105W $345 Ryzen 7 7700 8C/16T 3.8 GHz 5.3 GHz 65W $329 Ryzen 5 7600X 6C/12T 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 105W $299 Ryzen 5 7600 6C/12T 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 65W $229

The upcoming Zen 4 non-X chips will bring more options to the AM5 platform. Currently, there are no budget or low-power alternatives to the 7000-series processors, which makes the new AMD processors an option exclusive to high-end gamers. However, things will change with the launch of these new power-efficient chips.

Poll : 0 votes