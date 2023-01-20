5 best tech deals to consider in MicroCenter winter sale

MicroCenter is known for offering great tech deals, and their winter sale is no exception. With discounts on various products, it can be difficult to know where to start. Whether you're in the market for a new laptop, desktop, or any other electronic device, MicroCenter ticks all the boxes.

This article will highlight the five best tech deals to consider during the MicroCenter winter sale.

Grab these deals at MicroCenter winter sale right now

1) Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse $10 (Reduced from $13)

The Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is a basic, compact, wireless mouse designed for everyday use. Featuring a simple plug-and-play design, you can start using it immediately without needing any software or drivers. The device has a comfortable, ambidextrous shape that is suitable for both left- and right-handed users.

The M170 is equipped with 2.4GHz wireless technology, which provides a reliable, stable connection up to 33 feet (10 meters) away. It has a 12-month battery life and an "on or off" switch to help conserve power.

Fortunately, the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse is an affordable and reliable option in the MicroCenter winter sale. Alternatively, you can buy Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse from Globally and US.

2) Inland 4 Port USB 3.0 Hub $10 (Reduced from $13)

Inland 4 Port USB 3.0 Hub (Image via Amazon.in)

The Inland 4 Port USB 3.0 Hub is a small, compact device that allows you to connect multiple USB devices to your computer simultaneously. It features four USB 3.0 ports, which provide fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps. The hub is plug-and-play, requiring no additional software or drivers to be installed.

The hub is designed with a built-in cable that connects directly to your computer's USB port, making it easy to set up and use. Its compact and lightweight design makes for easy carrying. The device is compatible with most operating systems, including Windows and Mac. So add a number of ports to your setup by grabbing this exquisite deal from MicroCenter.

3) Redragon GS520 Anvil RGB PC 2 Channel Stereo Gaming Computer Speakers $30 (Reduced from $43)

The Redragon GS520 Anvil RGB PC 2 Channel Stereo Gaming Computer Speakers are a pair of high-performance speakers designed for gaming and multimedia. They feature two channels, a 5.25" subwoofer, and 3" satellite speakers that deliver rich, detailed sound for an amazing gaming experience.

The speakers are equipped with RGB lighting that can be customized to match your setup and preferences. They also have a built-in volume control and mute button to facilitate quick options. They have a wired connection via a 3.5mm audio jack, which is compatible with most computers, laptops, and gaming consoles.

The speakers are designed to be compact and lightweight, making them easy to set up and use in any gaming setup. The Redragon GS520 Anvil RGB PC 2 Channel Stereo Gaming Computer Speakers are a great option for gamers to enhance their audio experience with style.

To their delight, the set is available for a great deal at MicroCenter. You can also buy these speakers from Globally and US.

4) Logitech HD Webcam C270 $28 (Reduced from $40)

The Logitech HD Webcam C270 is a budget-friendly option that provides 720p video resolution and a built-in microphone. It is compatible with most computers and has an easy plug-and-play setup. The webcam pack includes Logitech Vid HD for easy video calling and software for adjusting various settings and effects.

The device has a built-in universal clip that attaches securely to a laptop or a monitor. It is ideal for use in video conferencing, streaming, or recording videos. Available on MicroCenter's winter deals, the webcam will be a worthwhile addition to upgrade your setup. Alternatively, you can buy Logitech HD Webcam C270 from Globally and US.

5) Dell SE2422H 23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 75Hz LED Monitor $100 (Reduced from $178)

The Dell SE2422H is a 23.8-inch Full HD (1920x1080) LED monitor that offers a large, clear display for work and entertainment. It features a 75Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and seamless visuals, especially for fast-paced games and videos. The monitor has a slim bezel design, making it an ideal choice for multi-monitor setups.

It's also equipped with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, VGA, and DisplayPort, which allow you to connect to various devices. The monitor also has a built-in anti-glare coating that reduces eye strain and fatigue, making it comfortable for prolonged usage.

The monitor is also energy efficient, consuming less power and thus reducing your energy bill. The Dell SE2422H is a great choice for those who want a high-quality display that delivers crisp, clear visuals at a reasonable price. Much to customers' delight, MicroCenter's winter lineup offers this monitor for a good deal.

You can also buy Dell SE2422H 23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080) 75Hz LED Monitor from US.

The MicroCenter winter sale offers great deals on various technology products. The products listed above are some of the best options on the market, but do peruse through for even more great deals. Remember that these deals are for a limited time, so make sure you capitalize before they're gone.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes