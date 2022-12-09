5 best laptops for students in 2022

Laptops are the new notebooks for today's students. From taking down lectures and online classes to making projects and presentations, almost everything needs a computing system.

What better than laptops to get the job done? They are lightweight, portable, powerful, and come in stylish designs. Their systems are capable of running stressful software and heavy simulations to provide a hands-on experience in lessons.

When looking for an appropriate laptop, it is important to chalk out your requirements and budget. The kind of work your device needs to accomplish is what will determine the necessary specifications you should look for while buying one.

This article will list down five of the best laptops from 2022 that cover most of the requirements that students might need.

Note: The given prices are subject to change.

Apple MacBook Pro and 4 other laptops that students should consider in 2022

1) Acer Swift 3 2021 13.5" ($949.00)

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7

GPU: Iris Xe graphics, integrated

RAM: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Storage: 2TB

Display: 13.5"

Weight: 2.63 lbs

The Acer Swift 3 series is a mid-range laptop that achieves a nice balance between work and play. With a 13.5" standard display, it gives amazing output in terms of image quality. The colors are vibrant and have good accuracy. The resolution of 2256 x 1504 has an unconventional 3:2 aspect ratio, which brings in more vertical screen coverage.

Equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics integrated into the system, the Swift 3 can take on quite a lot of stress, which is remarkable for laptops in its price range. With 8GB RAM and a swift SSD storage of 2TB, you will find enough space for work and recreation alike.

The solid build quality has a premium feel to it and sports two USB-A 3.2 ports and one USB-C 3.2 port. Other than that, you can also find the standard HDMI and headphone ports for various needs.

The only drawback that has been reported by users is the audio quality, which is suboptimal even at this cost. However, as an all-rounder, the Acer Swift 3 is a great companion for students to have at mid-range pricing.

2) Dell XPS 13 9310 ($1058.40)

Specifications:

CPU: Core i5 / Core i7

GPU: Integrated with Iris Xe co-processor

RAM: 8GB/ 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 13.4" UHD+

Weight: 2.80 lbs

The XPS 13 is a wonderfully compact and lightweight device, ideal for students. For a little over $1000, this laptop comes with major features like its competitors.

The display is around 13" and has clean, thin bezels. The integrated Eyesafe technology makes sure to not stress your vision. The interactive 11th Gen Intel processor and the Iris Xe graphics have new ways of distributing system resources between the CPU and GPU as needed.

This lets the system analyze the task at hand and adjust the load as needed to provide great performance while saving power. The XPS 13 has a decent battery life and other features such as a touchscreen, fingerprint sensor, Thunderbolt 4 ports, micro SD card slot, and much more.

Being one of the best 13" laptops on the market, the Dell XPS 13 is a good device that students can consider investing in.

3) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 pro ($1284.00)

Specifications:

CPU: Core i7

GPU: Integrated

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6"

Weight: 2.45 lbs

If what you are looking for is a classic 15" screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio, then the Galaxy Book 2 Pro is worth a look.

Being in the upper mid-range section, this laptop sports a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 that provides massive processing power for almost all your needs. There are other models that have smaller screens, but all of them are equipped with the 12th Gen Core i7.

With a fast SSD storage unit of 512GB, the system has enough space for daily projects and files. However, you might want to upgrade to a higher storage model or get an external drive in the long run.

Samsung has also upped the game in audio with Dolby Atmos Sound and intelligent noise-cancelation features. The trademark AMOLED screen is sure to provide extra sharp and high-contrast images while saving power in night mode. Another important feature is its fast charging, which claims 0-40% in under 30 minutes.

If you have the budget for it, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro has the merits that make it a good fit for student life.

4) Apple MacBook Pro M2, 2022 ($1457.50)

Specifications:

CPU: 8-core

GPU: 10-core Integrated

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 13.3

Weight: 3.0 lbs

A little over $1200, the MacBook Pro has seen a few boosts in its make and performance. Though it has a 13.3" retina display, its color processing makes the screen quite vibrant.

The M2 chip boasts a 1.4 times increase in speed over the M1 model. The MacBook Pro comes with Apple's top-notch security updates and a touch ID for added privacy. The webcam allows for a 720p recording that is far better than most other devices in the similar price range on the market, with more cutting-edge features as well.

Even though the design of the MacBook Pro hasn't changed much and has an insufficient number of ports, it is still one of the best laptops for students to consider purchasing.

5) HP Spectre X360 14 (2022) ($1677.99)

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7

GPU: Intel Iris Xe

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 13.5" OLED

Weight: 2.96 lbs

When it comes to 2-in-1 laptops, the HP Spectre X360 has a cool new-age look about it. The 13.5-inch OLED screen folds back completely on its state-of-the-art hinges to switch back and forth between the laptop and tablet modes. With an aspect ratio of 3:2, you get that extended vertical display that is ideal for working on documents and such.

Apart from the powerful 11th Gen Core i7, the laptop has 16GB DDR4 SDRAM and a massive storage of 1TB SSD. The webcam has a 5-megapixel camera built-in that gives decent enough video quality with minimal latency. The video settings can be customized as required.

Talking about the build, the Spectre has a solid premium feel to it. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB-A port, which means super fast data transfers. A Samsung pen is included in the box for swift note-taking.

Though the prices on this one can get a little steep, the Spectre X360 is worth every penny for students and for office work.

Poll : 0 votes