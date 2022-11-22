Black Friday Deal: Get Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for under $100

The early Black Friday sale has already arrived, and most online stores have started offering deals on various products. This makes it an excellent time for users to grab a smart tablet from online stores.

One such smart tablet is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB, which is available for a huge discount during the early Black Friday sale. Those interested can buy the device from Amazon for $99.99, which is $60 lower than the regular price. The tablet is generally available for $159.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great smart tablet to buy during Black Friday Sale 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite 32GB is available for a massive discount on Amazon during early Black Friday (Image via Amazon)

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are as follows:

Display Resolution: 1340 x 800

1340 x 800 Screen Size: 8.7-inch

8.7-inch Camera: 8MP (Rear) 2MP (Front)

8MP (Rear) 2MP (Front) Battery Capacity: 5100 mAh

5100 mAh Charger Type: Type-C

Type-C Fast Charging: Yes

Yes Ear Jack: 3.5mm stereo

3.5mm stereo Connectivity: Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 Memory (RAM): 3GB

3GB Memory (Storage): 32GB (expandable up to 1TB)

This tablet is perfect for users looking for a device that can handle a satisfactory workload. It has a screen size of 8.7 inches, which makes it great for watching videos and movies. It has an enormous battery capacity of 5100 mAh for non-stop entertainment.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has two decent speakers at the top and bottom that support Dolby Atmos. It has Bluetooth 5.0 that can be used to connect with other devices. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack to connect to speakers and headset devices.

The tablet is lightweight and portable and can be carried in one hand, which makes it great for traveling. It also features an upgraded metal frame that helps protect against everyday hiccups. Furthermore, it is also made to be durable, so the device keeps working even when handled by children’s accident-prone hands.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is faster than previous generations and provides minimal interruptions thanks to its octa-core processor. It has 32 GB of storage but can be expanded to up to 1TB using a microSD card. It also has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus for clear capture and a 2MP front camera.

Additionally, it has Android 11 OS, so the latest versions of the applications are supported. It features One UI technology for better connectivity and improves multi-tasking between different Samsung Galaxy devices.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is perfect for its price, there are some drawbacks. The charger provided in the box is a 7.5-watt charger, which is slow. A better charger will be required to be purchased separately for fast charging.

Facial recognition is also slower than most smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, the device has a 1340 x 800 resolution display, which is lower compared to competitors of a similar price range.

The deal is currently ongoing and is a limited-time offer during early Black Friday. Interested users should avail of the offer while it lasts.

