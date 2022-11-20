5 best Gaming Headset deals in Black Friday 2022 Sale

With Black Friday almost here, most online shopping stores have already begun offering early deals with massive discounts on various gaming headsets.

Headphones are an essential accessory to a gaming setup, with the latest generation being equipped with a host of new features that contribute to an immersive gaming experience.

With many headphones being sold at massive discounts, this article looks to help you choose the right set during the Black Friday sale.

Here are the five best gaming headset deals during the Black Friday sale 2022

5) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones ($299.95)

Sennheiser Momentum 4 is a wireless set of headphones with exceptional sound quality and is a must-have for gamers looking to take their gaming experience to the next level.

Aside from offering comfort, it also has a noise-canceling microphone for crystal-clear communication. Additionally, it has 60 hours of battery life, which makes it perfect for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

The headphones were launched at a price tag of $349.99 but are currently available for $299.95 on Amazon.

4) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless ($193.98)

The new Cloud Alpha Wireless is a wireless headset that has been designed to provide superior sound and comfort, just like its wired counterpart. It has 300 hours of battery life for uninterrupted gaming.

Cloud Alpha Wireless uses 50mm drivers, which is the same as the wired version, so the audio clarity is nearly identical. The sound is detailed, and the bass is punchy. The headphones also have very good stereo imaging, to understand exactly where the sound is coming from.

Another impressive feature is the microphone, which is clear and comes with noise cancelation for clearer communication.

These headphones are currently available at $193.98 on Amazon.

3) Sony-Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset ($148)

The Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset is an amazing product for gamers, allowing users to adjust the sound for each individual game. This is a great feature for those who want to get the most out of their gaming experience.

The Sony Inzone H7 Wireless Gaming Headset also has nice ergonomics, making it comfortable to wear.

Additionally, the product is discord certified, which makes it a great option to communicate with teammates along with the flip-up mute feature.

The headphones launched at a $230 price tag but are currently available at $148 on Amazon.

2) SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset ($139)

The Steelseries Arctis 7+ Wireless is a great option if you're looking for a headset with superb sound quality. It has 7.1 surround sound audio and runs at 2.4GHz. It also has a battery life of 30 hours, which is more than most gaming headphones on the market.

Furthermore, it is comfortable, durable, and lightweight, and has a decent microphone with options for further clarity, which can be done in the SteelSeries GG application.

These headphones are generally available for around $180 but it is currently available at $139 on Amazon during the sale.

1) Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless ($137.99)

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming headphones that comes with RGB backlighting and Dolby Atmos surround sound for three-dimensional audio.

The headset is also comfortable to wear with its memory foam ear cups and adjustable headband. The Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless also has a long battery life of up to 20 hours. The microphone is clear, making communication with teammates while gaming a joy.

The only downside is that when the RGB is on, the battery drains quickly and lasts for only around 7 hours.

The headphones are available for $137.99 on both Amazon and Newegg.

