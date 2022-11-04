5 best gaming microphone expected deals on Black Friday 2022 sale

Black Friday is almost upon us, so with that in mind, it’s time to look at some tech sales. Today, we’re checking out microphones, which as always, come in a variety of flavors. Whether it's a headset, a microphone on your desk or table, or perhaps something you put on an arm and hang overhead, you need the right microphone for your requirements.

As of this writing, these microphones are on sale and could remain that way through Black Friday 2022 and Cyber Monday 2022. These five best gaming microphone purchases for Black Friday come with fantastic options for a variety of budgets. Read on!

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

What gaming microphones and headsets are worth picking up for Black Friday?

1) HyperX QuadCast

Retail Price: $139.99

$139.99 Sale Price: $85.29

$85.29 Available At: Amazon

HyperX is already well-known for its fantastic gaming headsets and microphones, and the HyperX QuadCast is no exception. Whether you’re a gamer, podcaster, or streamer, this is a fantastic condenser mic. It comes built-in with a pop filter, and it’s easy to see if you’re muted or not, so there are fewer embarrassing moments online.

Certified by TeamSpeak and Discord, it’s a microphone that offers clear audio and four polar patterns for whatever coverage you need. If you use a microphone stand, it also includes a mount adaptor that’s compatible with ⅜” and ⅝” thread diameters. This HyperX mic is also on sale for a very reasonable price for Black Friday.

2) Shure MV7 USB Microphone

Retail Price: $249.00

$249.00 Sale Price: $224.00

$224.00 Available At: Amazon

One of the biggest names in microphones, Shure’s MV7, is on sale during Black Friday month. It’s a flexible microphone, capable of being used in USB or XLR setups. A crystal clear microphone, the MV7 is impressive whether you’re gaming online or streaming. This is the mic you want to own if you want to record any audio online.

MV7's touch panel controls make it easy to monitor volume, your headphone mix, and more while recording. The ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop Application gives users access to several filters and audio processing features. If you want to spend a little bit on a top-tier microphone, this is one you want to consider.

3) Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti USB Microphone

Retail Price: $129.99

$129.99 Sale Price: $99.99

$99.99 Available At: Amazon

When creating content online, Blue is a brand that is often a streamer’s first microphone. Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti mic is reasonably priced and offers powerful, broadcast-quality microphones for any level of content creation. It’s also on sale for Black Friday. This microphone looks professional and sounds great and is worth using for Zoom meetings or Twitch streams.

Blue Yeti is also easy to set up and comes with handy Blue VOICE software to add different effects, like advanced modulation and HD audio samples. Look no further if you’re considering online gaming and need a solid starter mic.

4) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

Retail Price: $79.99

$79.99 Sale Price: $44.95

$44.95 Available At: Amazon

Featured previously in the five best early Black Friday deals, the Razer Kraken is an exceptional headset. In gaming, only a few headsets give you as much bang for your buck as the Razer Kraken does.

Kraken’s comfortable, thanks to its cooling gel-infused cushions, has a terrific sound, and the microphone is clear and easy to understand for any of your online gaming needs. The name “Razer Kraken” speaks for itself, and it’s a headset gamers have trusted for years.

5) SteelSeries Arctis 3 & Rival 3 Gaming Mouse Bundle

Retail Price: $99.98

$99.98 Sale Price: $89.59

$89.59 Available At: Amazon

SteelSeries is another big name in online gaming, and this bundle includes the Arctis 3 headset and the Rival 3 gaming mouse at a very reasonable price. The SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset is usable on all modern consoles, though on the PS5, you have to change a few settings - disable the Sony 3D Audio and increase the default volume to 100%.

This is one of the best microphones in gaming, hands down, which is partnered with s1 speaker drivers, so you have low-distortion audio. The cushions are performance fabric air weave cups, so you stay cool no matter how long your gaming session is. This is, without a doubt, a must-purchase.

These are only some microphones that gamers could pick up for Black Friday in 2022. Without a doubt, other great mics will go on sale throughout the month of November, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more great information on upcoming sales.

