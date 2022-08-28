5 best podcast microphones

Podcast microphones are among the fastest-selling products as podcasting has become one of the largest content types in the world. The market is growing at an unprecedented rate thanks to its distribution model.

Getting started with podcasting is reasonably straightforward. Creators do not need to spend tons of money on expensive gear. A good quality microphone and a decent computer to edit audio are all that is required.

Podcast microphones are available in all budget ranges. While quality increases as one goes up this list, it is worth noting that all these microphones can produce an excellent audio experience.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

A guide to purchasing the best podcast microphones

5) Maono AU-A03 - $30

The Maono AU-A03 microphone set (Image via Amazon)

Specs:

Microphone type: Condenser

Condenser Audio pickup pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Connections: 3-pin XLR

In recent years, Maono has created some ripples in the audio market with its value-for-money products. AU-A03 is one such microphone. For just $30, users can purchase this awesome podcast mic.

The AU-A03 comes with a boom arm, a pop filter, a windshield, an XLR to 3.5mm audio cable, and a shock mount. This helps beginners get started with their podcasting journey without any hassle.

4) HyperX QuadCast - $108.66

The HyperX QuadCast USB podcast microphone (Image via Amazon)

Specs:

Microphone type: Condenser

Condenser Audio pickup pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Connections: USB

Although HyperX QuadCast is a gamer-focused product, it ranks among some of the best podcast microphones. The QuadCast is a condenser microphone that comes with a bunch of pickup patterns. Users can use these pickup patterns creatively to record multiple audio sources with a single microphone.

Users get a desk mount and a shock mount in the box. Thus, beginners will face no issues with this mic. The QuadCast comes with LEDs on its body. The S variant comes with fully customizable RGB LEDs, while the non-S variant comes with red LEDs only.

3) Rode PodMic - $99.00

The Rode PodMic (Image via Amazon)

Specs:

Microphone type: Condenser

Condenser Audio pickup pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Connections: 3-pin XLR

The Rode PodMic was designed for podcasting. It helps users get started with recording their episodes in no time. The mic also comes with an internal pop filter to reduce the hassle. The microphone is small and extremely portable.

However, it is worth noting that no stands are included in the box. Thus, users will have to spend extra money on them. Also, it is ideal for beginners to get an XLR to 3.5mm or USB cable to reduce the complexity of audio recording equipment.

2) Rode NT-USB - $149.00

The Rode NT-USB microphone (Image via B&H)

Specs:

Microphone type: Condenser

Condenser Audio pickup pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Connections: USB

The Rode NT-USB is a well-known product in the podcast microphone space. This microphone has many features that set it apart from the previous entries on this list. Additionally, it can be easily plugged in and used with smartphones and tablets, further increasing its versatility.

The microphone comes with a desk stand and a pop filter out of the box to help users get started. However, being a USB microphone, it will set podcasters almost $150 back. Although the microphone is incredible, potential buyers must consider the pricing before buying it.

1) Blue Microphones Yeti USB - $169.99

The Blue Yeti microphone (Image via Amazon)

Specs:

Microphone type: Condenser

Condenser Audio pickup pattern: Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, stereo

Cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, stereo Connections: USB

Blue Yeti is one of the most popular and timeless podcast condenser microphones ever created. This mic packs quality, reliability, and sound design. It has several features, like the Rode NT-USB, which makes it an ideal choice for podcasters.

Yeti comes with a dedicated mute button. Podcasters will significantly benefit from this feature. It also comes with a couple of volume knobs that help regulate the audio being picked up.

To add to this, the Yeti also features real-time audio monitoring. Users can attach headphones to the 3.5mm audio jack to monitor what they are recording. This jack can also be used for desktop audio output.

2cool4schoo @2cool4schoo2 The blue yeti mic stand looks like it's lifting weights. The blue yeti mic stand looks like it's lifting weights. https://t.co/0FfbqgN9G2

These are some of the best podcast microphones to choose from currently. All of these mics will help users create some of the best audio experiences for their audience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi