Stone Cold's podcast featuring two-time WWE Hall of Famer pulled

Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast Broken Skull Sessions has featured high-profile guests such as The Undertaker, Goldberg and Randy Orton. The latest episode of the podcast featured The Hardcore Legend Mick Foley.

A new episode of the podcast was supposed to air on Sunday, 11th of July at 10 AM ET. It was scheduled on the WWE website and was set to feature two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash as the guest. Stone Cold even took to Twitter to promote the episode.

As of this writing, the podcast has been removed from the schedule on the WWE website. It joins two other programs that were recently scheduled to air but were pulled at the last minute. There has been no official clarification or statement released by the WWE regarding the reason why.

WWE Untold: The Nexus was supposed to air in June but never did, and WWE Icons: Lex Luger, which was supposed to air last Sunday, also met the same fate.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's other podcast

Stone Cold Steve Austin used to host another podcast known as The Steve Austin Show. It used to air on a weekly basis from April 2013 to April 2020 on Podcast One.

He recently explained that he had no intention of bringing back the podcast as it had to be done on a weekly basis. The Broken Skull Sessions podcast, meanwhile, is pre-recorded and is therefore more convenient.

Stone Cold's podcasts are genuinely exciting and an intriguing part of the WWE Network, which fans look forward to. So cutting down an episode, especially one featuring an accomplished legend like Kevin Nash, is an unexpected move.

Were you looking forward to the episode of the Broken Skull Sessions podcast this weekend? What are the questions you were expecting to be put up to Nash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

