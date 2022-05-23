5 best condenser microphones for streaming

Condenser microphones, aka capacitor microphones, are excellent at capturing audio as they are sensitive to wider frequency responses and have a shorter response time. Dynamic microphones are other types of microphones that work with a heavy moving coil attached that captures sound less accurately in comparison to condenser microphones.

A condenser microphone consists of a thin membrane that is close to a solid metal plate that is usually made up of gold-sputtered mylar, and when the sound hits the diaphragm, it moves back and forth to the plate. The distance between the capacitor plate changes to the rhythm of the sound waves which is then converted to an electrical signal. The diaphragm is designed with extremely low mass so that the diaphragm can follow the sound waves more accurately.

These microphones are suitable for streaming and podcasts, but are pricier. A condenser microphone requires external power, which can be inconvenient for streamers, but with excellent sound quality, it is a small compromise. This article lists the best condenser microphones you can buy today.

Top 5 condenser microphones for streaming

1) Razer Seiren X - $71

A great affordable option (Image via Razer)

This microphone is compact, easy to set up, and produces great audio. One of the best microphones for streaming at this price is also aesthetically pleasing and fits well on a gaming desktop. The volume and mute controls are on the body and the cables run through the stand without getting in the way.

This is quite a small microphone, and interestingly, there is an even smaller version, called the Razer Seiren Mini, if that is a preference. The microphone connects via USB, has a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz, and the condenser type is electret. However, the downside is that it can pick up keyboard clicks and does not have the best low-mid-range quality.

2) Audio-Technica AT2020 USB+ - $130

A revised version of an already great microphone (Image via Audio-Technica)

The original version of this microphone was released in 2004, and this version is refined with features that suit streamers and content creators. It has zero latency, a cardioid pattern with 120 degrees of sound pick-up and outstanding quality. It has a simple design that will fit on most desktops and comes with a tripod that does not take up too much space.

The body features volume controls and a headphone monitoring input with a level adjuster, and it connects via a USB cable, clearly indicated in its name.

3) Elgato Wave 3 - $150

Elgato Wave 3 (Image via Elgato)

Elgato Wave 3 is best suited for streamers and podcasters with its user-friendly design. It is a USB condenser microphone with low latency, a built-in stand, free software, and onboard level controls. The body has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C port which connects to the PC. The software, called Wave Link, works with both Windows and macOS and is quite useful as you can use it to blend up to eight audio inputs with mic audio, which helps produce sounds with your voice blended on the fly that can be entertaining for your audience.

This device works best with other Elgato software as more actions can be created in the Elgato Stream Deck. It is a convenient microphone, with all the necessary controls on the front panel with LED metering.

4) Blue Yeti X $169

Blue Yeti X (Image via Amazon)

Blue is known for manufacturing top-quality gaming microphones, and they didn't miss out on this one either. The Blue Yeti X is a premium device with perfect audio output which has an in-built audio equalizer that allows you to tweak each sound and apply presets like bass boost or cinematic. Custom audio profiles can be switched on command using macros that can be entertaining for viewers while streaming.

It has four recording modes, including stereo, cardioid, omnidirectional, and bi-directional, which can be changed based on their usage. For example, omnidirectional is best for podcasts, whereas for streaming, the stereo option is preferred.

5) Rode NT1 - $220

Rode NT1 (Image via Amazon)

A professional microphone used by artists in studios, it has features that suit streamers and there is certainly nothing to complain about its quality. The aluminum body is nickel-plated to resist corrosion and has a clean design with no switches. The audio it picks up is excellent and can track multiple audio sources with full accuracy, so it is ideal to record and stream podcasts since there is more than one voice being recorded. For its price, it's the go-to choice.

