5 reasons to use a Stream Deck for streaming in 2022

The Elgato Stream Deck is a popular tool among streamers, which helps out in various ways and makes streaming smoother. It is a 15-button panel that is fully programmable to perform actions that would take multiple clicks and screens.

There are different versions of the device: a mini version, an XL version, and a mobile app, which essentially perform the same tasks but have a different amount of buttons. You can get the one that suits you the most and fits your budget as well.

All of these devices use the same software through which you can download extra plugins to perform actions for the platform you stream on.

The Stream Deck is a beneficial device that will make streaming more entertaining and productive. Here are some reasons why you need to buy it if you are a streamer.

5 reasons that make the Stream Deck a must-buy

1) Suits the desktop

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 (Image via Elgato)

The Stream Deck has a sleek design that will suit the gaming desk and make it look more professional. Each button has an LCD screen that has a customizable background that can be created in Adobe Photoshop or an image can be chosen.

The MK.2 version also has removable faceplates so that you can install one that matches your setup the most, which will personalize your device even further.

2) Assign macros

While gaming, you need to be quick in performing various actions that will require multiple key clicks. Using the Stream Deck, these actions can be performed by pressing one physical button. With high details of customization using the software, it allows you to create sophisticated macros.

The Elgato store has a plugin specifically for this, called 'Super Macros,' which simulates a keyboard and also allows you to choose a delay between each key press and create complex macros.

3) Trigger on-screen visuals and sounds

By assigning certain actions to the buttons on the Stream Deck, you can have it play various visuals and sounds that will be shown on the stream to make it more entertaining and interactive.

For example, when you have left the stream but will be back, an intermission screen can be played to let new viewers know that the stream will be back on soon. Moreover, when ending the stream, outro graphics can be played to let your viewers know that you're done for the time being.

4) Stream Deck store

The Elgato store (Image via Elgato)

The Elgato software store has many useful plugins and icon packs. Over 100 plugins that perform various actions and a huge variety of icon packs for your buttons to personalize everything that has been created by professionals.

Using various plugins, you can control the lighting in your room that is connected to your computer and play sound effects that are DMCA free to eliminate any risk of copyright strikes and control all the audio inputs and outputs at once. These plugins make streaming less hectic and help in saving time by performing complex actions at the press of a button.

5) Create unlimited actions

Even though the device has a limited number of physical buttons on it, an unlimited amount of actions can be created using the software.

By adding folders, and by assigning "next page" and "previous page" to two buttons, you can scroll through the pages on the Stream Deck. Each folder can have different actions assigned to the buttons, making things more organized and accessible. Inside the folder, another folder can be created, further increasing the number of possible actions altogether.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan