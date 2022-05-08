How to install Elgato HD60 S+ in your gaming PC

Elgato has been making some class-leading capture cards like Elgato HD60 S+ for a while now and it is arguably the the go-to choice for most gamers/steamers in 2022. Having a capture card like Elgato HD60 S+ in your arsenal is the bare minimum one should strive for.

Software recorders exist as well, but they are usually quite taxing on your hardware. This can lead to a drop in framerate. So, unless you have the absolute bleeding edge hardware, you should most definitely consider a capture card like the Elgato HD60 S+.

With HD60 S+, you can capture 1080P visuals at 60FPS. This is ideal for competitive gamers since they want to game at 1080P for better frame rates. Design wise, the Elgato HD60 S+ is quite inconspicuous as it fits in most gaming setups with its curved and brushed exterior.

It carries support for USB-C as expected. One HDMI cable comes standard in-box, but in totality, you'll be needing two HDMI cables to get the setup up and running.

The true strength of this capture card lies with its low latency steaming technology. It allows you to stream on YouTube or Twitch without taxing your PC hardware. However, for a new content creator, setting up a capture card for the first time might prove to be a little overwhelming. In this article, we shall demonstrate how one is expected to use the Elgato HD60 S+.

Prerequisites for installing Elgato HD60 S+

1) Gaming PC or console

You don’t need a great hardware system to stream if you have a capture card. But you do need to ensure that your motherboard has USB 3.0 ports.

3) Two high-quality HDMI cables

A good HDMI cable ensures that the output is received without visual glitches. Also, cheap HDMI cables have the tendency to become loose and interrupt the connection.

5) A monitor screen

We recommend that you buy a monitor that supports a high-refresh rate for your competitive endeavors. Users tend to compromise on color accuracy, but accurate representation of visuals is important so that your audience sees exactly what you intend.

Hardware setup process to install Elgato HD60 S+

People consider installing capture cards confusing, but in reality, it’s a fairly simple process that anyone should be able to execute.

Step 1) First, locate the HDMI out of your graphics card. It’s usually on the back of your PC Cabinet. Next, take one of your HDMI cables and plug one end into the HDMI port of your GPU.

Step 2) Take your Elgato HD60 S+ and find the HDMI IN of your card. The other end of the HDMI cable is supposed to go into this. Ensure that you plug-in the right way and do not force your way and cause damage to your hardware. You can ensure this by lining up the HDMI Cable and port.

Step 3) Now’s the time for the second HDMI cable to come into play. Your Elgato HD60 S+ has two ports - one for HDMI IN and the other for HDMI OUT. Take the second cable and plug one end into the OUT port of the capture card.

Step 4) Your monitor's HDMI port should ideally be behind the unit. The second HDMI cable's other end should be plugged into it. Completing this process concludes the hardware setup.

Software setup required to get the HD60 S+ up and running

Elgato's software support page (Image via Elgato)

Once the hardware setup is done and dusted, one needs to download Elgato's proprietary software and driver. Follow these steps to complete the entire process:

Step 1) Visit Elgato's Video Capture Support website and according to your operating system, Windows or Mac, select your OS and product i.e., Elgato HD60 S+. After choosing your hardware, you should now be able to download the supported software.

Step 2) Drivers need to be downloaded separately. However, it is just as simple as downloading the support software client. It's available right below the download button for the support software.

Step 3) After you are finished downloading the software, you should now be able to start the installation for the support client. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process successfully.

Step 4) Once the hardware and software process concludes, you can simply fire up your favorite game and start recording gameplay. For consoles, the setup is more or less the same.

