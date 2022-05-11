5 best speakers to buy for your PC (2022) 

Adding speakers to your PC setup significantly improves the gaming and desktop experience. Every movie can be watched with immersive audio and high bass, while games sound big with multiple audio cues. Though it might not be what a good headset can offer, you can be comfortable with no cables around you, and your ears can be free of any added weight.

While buying speakers, you need to make sure there is enough space on your desk for them. Then, decide which type of setup to go for, 2.1, 5.1, or a soundbar, each having its pros and cons. If there is not enough space on your desktop, go for a 2.1 speaker setup with the two speakers kept on the left and right and the subwoofer under the desk, which is better than installing a soundbar and cramping everything on the desktop.

This article lists the best overall speakers for your PC.

Best computer speakers in 2022

1) Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX - $120

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX (Image via Amazon)

Type of system 2.1 Audio inputs 3.5mm Drivers ¾-inch Poly compression tweeters, 6.5-inch subwoofer Weight 6.9 KGs

These speakers are a simple yet effective option. The 6.5-inch subwoofer significantly enhances the sounds that the tweeters produce and is suitable for all types of media. The tweeters are small enough to fit on top of an average desktop, but the subwoofer takes up a lot of space, which would be best if kept on the floor.

The THX-certified set produces detailed and powerful audio, which is balanced as well. This set could match the quality of a home theater with the quality of audio it produces. The lack of Bluetooth can be a dealbreaker for many, but excellent audio quality at all frequencies makes it a great choice, especially at this price point.

2) Logitech G560 - $200

Logitech G560 Gaming Speakers (Image via Logitech)

Type of system 2.1 Audio inputs USB, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Drivers 6.5-inch subwoofer, 2-inch tweeters Weight 9 KG

The Logitech G560s are designed for gaming and have features catering to gamers with custom lighting profiles that support hundreds of games that respond to the motion on the screen. It can all be set up using the Logitech Gaming Software app, which has some neat settings. LEDs are rear-facing, so they do not obstruct while gaming and rather immerse you more by lighting the whole room up with screen colors.

The audio quality is top-notch, with the subwoofer improving the experience with solid bass response. The speakers also offer 7.1 DTS surround sound, which is digitalized but sounds great nonetheless.

3) Audioengine A2+ - $269

Audioengine A2+ (Image via AudioengineUSA)

Type of system 2.0 Audio inputs USB, Bluetooth, 3.5mm, RCA Drivers 2.75-inch Kevlar woofers, ¾-inch silk dome tweeters Weight 3 KGs

With a streamlined design that offers excellent, rich quality sounds and is suitable for all types of media while being available in glossy red, glossy white, and matte black, with just one cable connecting the two for power. Even without a subwoofer, they offer perfect low-frequency responses in sub-bass media.

These can fit on top of most desktops as they are not too big and weigh less but need to be angled upwards for the best audio input. Audioengine also sells subwoofers separately, which can be connected to these via the RCA connector to improve its audio experience.

4) Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 - $330

Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 (Image via Creative Labs)

Type of system Virtual surround sound Audio inputs USB-C, Bluetooth, 3.5mm, NFC, Optical, HDMI ARC Drivers 1.3-inch High-excursion Tweeter, 2.5-inch Upfiring Midbass Drivers, 5.25-inch Subwoofer Driver Weight 7.8 KGs

The Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 is designed to deliver virtual surround sound without rear tweeters. The subwoofer is high quality and offers loud thumping when playing low-bass sounds.

The soundbar can be mounted to the wall, and the brackets come inside the box and have RGB under it, which suits the 'gamer look' and also has an in-built microphone that can be used while gaming, which can be controlled using the Creative software it comes with.

5) Razer Nommo Pro - $599

Razer Nommo Pro (Image via Razer)

Type of system 2.1 Audio inputs USB, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm, optical Drivers Down-firing woofer, 0.8-inch silk dome tweeters, 3-inch full-range drivers Weight 12.5 KG

These speakers sound as good as they look. The overall black design has customizable RGB lighting, which can be synced with other Razer peripherals, making this a unique and flashy option. Satellites provide smooth sounds which are detailed and have no tearing at high volumes.

The subwoofer has a lot of rumble with a wide soundstage and requires a lot of power. It has presets for games, movies, and music and has an app for iOS and Android called NommoPro. The app gives you all the features from the Synapse software on PC and has a simple UI. Even though the Razer Nommo Pro is available at $599, it's reasonable for the level of quality paired with all the features.

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the author.

