Top 5 things to buy for the perfect console gaming setup (2022)

If you are a console gamer, there's a good chance that you already own all the basics like controllers, a monitor, and the console itself. Users can buy certain items that will elevate the gaming experience and also improve performance while not breaking the bank entirely.

There is nothing such as a perfect console setup, but some accessories and components can help come close to it. Although a simple setup works fine, it can be upgraded to be more flashy, perform better, store more games, and spice up your gaming situation.

Best accessories and components to improve your console gaming experience

1) Controller grips

For first-person-shooter games, the thumbstick is used the most, as it is easy for it to be worn and torn quite early into the controller's lifespan, and protecting it is a good way of keeping it usable and increasing its durability. Moreover, during intense games, palms tend to get sweaty, leading the controller to lose grip and making it hard for users to maintain performance.

Thumbsticks and controller grips will solve a lot of such problems while also making it easier for it to be held. The thumbstick grip also increases its height, making it easier for the user to be more accurate while aiming because of the added control.

2) Charging dock

Although the latest controllers have incredible battery lives, the worst experience gamers could have is their only form of input running out of juice. If that happens when playing an online game, you have pretty much already lost. Users can always plug in their controller while gaming, but in some cases, it's not possible, such as the cable being too short.

A charging dock is a convenient way of charging your controllers, which does not require the user to plug in their device each time and rather just place it. When not in use, controllers can be put to charge quickly, adding to the gaming setup's appeal. It may seem like an unnecessary accessory, but it is quite underrated, and controllers never run out of charge with one of these around.

3) Solid-state drive

An SSD is the fastest way to improve your console's performance by a large margin. If you own a PlayStation 4 or an Xbox One, a solid-state drive is the best component to invest in, as it will reduce load times drastically while also decreasing boot times.

As games have been increasing in size exponentially, 1TB of in-built storage never seems enough, and if you want to install a new game, the only way to do so is by deleting a pre-installed one to create space. While the latest generation consoles already come with an SSD installed, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have extra slots to increase their storage capacity, and investing in extra storage will be convenient.

4) Gaming Monitor

All your games are displayed on your TV or monitor, and having an average one does not fully do justice to the output power of the latest consoles. Gaming monitors will have high refresh rates, low response times, HDR capabilities, and high resolution.

The latest generation of consoles can output games at a 4K resolution or 120Hz refresh rate while running the game with High Dynamic Range (HDR). HDR is underrated, and monitors with this feature help games reach their graphical potential. Some may consider it more important than high resolution, and it is something that can only be experienced rather than explained.

5) Pro controller

If you play competitive games on your console like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Brawhalla, or something similar, having a pro controller gives you a plethora of customization and inputs, providing with a marginally big advantage over your opponents.

With a pro controller, users can remap the buttons to their desired preference, add more buttons to the back of the controller, swap out small components and fully customize them to the brim. Many third-party companies make competent controllers that are only an improvement to the standard ones and highly add to the competitive gaming experience.

