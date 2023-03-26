Gigabyte has reportedly confirmed that the next-gen AMD Ryzen 8000 CPUs will arrive later this year. The details surfaced in a press release in which the company reasserted the fact that AMD is planning to support the AM5 platform up to 2025 and beyond.

It is worth noting that AMD opted for a two-year cycle between the Zen 3 and Zen 4 chips. Thus, we previously speculated that the next-gen Ryzen CPUs could be introduced sometime in the Fall of 2024. However, recent developments suggest otherwise.

Gigabyte has confirmed next-gen Ryzen 8000 processors will arrive in 2023 (Image via Gigabyte)

However, this doesn't confirm that the next lineup will be Zen 5 chips. It might be a refresher to the Ryzen 7000 and 7000 X3D lineup — similar to what Intel is planning with its upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh lineup. However, Gigabyte has/ defined them as the "next generation of AMD Ryzen desktop processors," which seemingly hints at Zen 5.

When will AMD Ryzen 8000 launch in the market?

It is worth noting that Gigabyte's mention of the upcoming lineup of AMD CPUs has some credibility. As such, Team Red should be launching new consumer-grade chips sometime in the second half of 2023.

What are AMD Ryzen 8000's odds against Intel Raptor Lake?

There are multiple reasons why the company should not launch the Ryzen 8000 this year. Demand for PC hardware has been on a downward trend over the past couple of years.

AMD has specifically struggled to keep its Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 CPUs relevant in the market. Even after multiple price reductions, sales have not been good thanks to the high price of the AM5 platform.

If the tech giant goes against the odds to launch the next generation of Ryzen 8000 chips this fall, it will offer strong competition to the Intel Raptor Lake-S Refresh desktop chips, which are now slated for a Q3 2023 launch window.

Another strong reason for launching the next-gen Ryzen chips this year is the competition. Intel is struggling hard to keep up with the Ryzen 7000 X3D chips, especially in the mid-range and the sub-$500 margins. Thus, the upcoming refresh will be vital to the company's sales and market reputation until the Arrow Lake chips drop in the first half of 2024.

Thus, AMD has to act quickly to prevent Intel from winning the market share. In this regard, a 2023 launch window for the next iteration of Team Red CPUs makes perfect sense.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes