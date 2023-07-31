AMD Ryzen 7 8700X Zen 5 CPU leaked with 8P and 8E cores: Specs, expected launch date, and more

More AMD 8000 series Zen 5 CPU leaks are here. The Ryzen 7 8700X (or the 8800X) has been leaked running on an AM5-based system with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM. The chip will be based on a hybrid-core architecture with 8 performance-focused Zen 5 cores and 8 efficiency-focused Zen 5c cores. This is like the formula Intel has been following since 2020 with the Alder Lake CPU lineup.

The leaks surfaced in the Einstein and MilkyWay Home databases. Engineering samples of the processors. Since pre-release hardware samples generally have lower operating clock speeds, we won't consider the performance figures logged by the databases just yet. Retail SKUs typically perform much better than engineering samples.

The upcoming Zen 5 lineup is shaping up to be a massive upgrade over the current-gen Ryzen 7000 offerings from the company. AMD is preparing the processors to go head-to-head with what Intel offers. Since Team Blue is planning to launch a slightly improved Raptor Lake Refresh lineup this generation to give itself some extra time for the Meteor Lake CPUs, this can benefit Team Red with better-performing CPUs this generation.

Leaked specs and performance of the Ryzen 7 8700X

Leaked specs and performance of the 8700X (Image via MilkyWay Home)

The Strix Point Ryzen 7 offerings jump from eight-core CPUs to 16 cores. These chips are equipped with 1,024 KB of L2 cache and deliver 1 billion operations a second. Alongside these high-end Strix Point CPUs, AMD is also prepping a slightly lower-end 8-core R7 that will target budget price points with just performance-focused Zen 5 cores.

AMD has confirmed the Ryzen 5 7440U CPU with a hybrid design based on the Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores. This processor will power the next generation of handheld consoles like the upcoming Aya Neo and the Steam Deck 2. However, desktop chips aren't getting the hybrid core treatment this generation.

Everest @Olrak29_ Strix Point

4x Zen 5 + 8x Zen 5c



Strix Halo

16x Zen 5

The new processors will hit shelves in the Fall of 2024. They will help Team Red catch up with Intel on core counts and improve multi-core performance.