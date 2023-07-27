AMD Ryzen 5 7440U hybrid APU to launch sooner than expected: Specs, performance, and more

AMD has confirmed the existence of the smaller Phoenix 2-based Ryzen 3 7440U and Ryzen 5 7540U chips. Both of these processors will feature both Zen 4 and Zen 4c cores, and be part of a revised lineup of hybrid APUs. However, this lineup will only be limited to two SKUs. Among these, AMD has only confirmed the Ryzen 3 7440U so far, according to a report published on XDA Developers.

The two new processors launched as part of this lineup will be much different from each other. The higher-end Ryzen 5 7540U will not feature a Ryzen AI chip and will feature four GPU cores. The processor will bundle two high-performance Zen 4 cores and four Zen 4c cores for a total of six.

A ton of other details on the upcoming Phoenix 2 APUs have surfaced on the internet. We will fill you in on them in this article.

The upcoming Ryzen 7440U Phoenix 2 APUs are pretty impressive

The lower-end Ryzen 7440U will be a quad-core chipset with two high-performance and two low-performance chiplets. The most important thing is that all of these hybrid APUs will hit the market as early as next year. Going by AMD's previous launch trends, the processors will be announced at CES and will hit the market sometime in the summer of 2024.

Below are the leaked specifications of the upcoming mobile APU processor lineups:

SOC NAME VAN GOGH SOC PHOENIX 2 PHOENIX 1 Process Node 7nm 4nm 4nm Die Size 163mm2 137mm2 178mm2 Transistors TBD TBD CPU Architecture Zen 2 Zen 4 + Zen 4C Zen 4 Cores / Threads 4 / 8 6 / 12 8 / 16 CPU Clock (Max) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 5.1 GHz GPU Architecture RDNA 2 RDNA 3 RDNA 3 GPU Compute Units 8 CUs (512 SPs) 4 CUs (!256 SPs) 12 (768) GPU Clocks 1.6 GHz 2500 MHz 2800 MHz Memory LPDDR5-5500 LPDDR5-6400LPDDR5X-7500 DDR5-5600LPDDR5x-7500 TDP 4-15W 15-30W 15-30W Products Steam Deck Handhelds Laptops / Handhelds Launch 2022 2024 2024

Do note that the smaller Phoenix 2 lineup will be a lower-end alternative to the previously leaked Phoenix 1 series. A leaked image on the Chinese social media platform Bilibili showed the differences in physical size between these two chipsets. Besides this, the Phoenix 1 won't employ the hybrid Zen 4 and the Zen 4-based architecture either.

Бусыгин Алексей @BusAlexey @3DCenter_org @xinoassassin1 Phoenix2 top die is 7540U (2 high+4 low), but 7540U is dual sourced: some chips will be full Phoenix2 dies (2+4), some will be cut down Phoenix1 dies (since Zen4c is just a downclocked Zen4, it's easy to bin it down from 8 high-clock cores to 2 high-clock + 4 low-clock cores)

AMD is targeting both laptops and handheld consoles with these upcoming processors. It won't be surprising if these Phoenix chips power the next-gen Steam Deck or ROG Ally.

Unlike the last-gen Van Gogh SoC that powers the current-gen Valve handheld, the new and upcoming processor will draw a ton more power. While this will enable the console to deliver better framerates in games, it will come at the expense of an even shorter battery life. This won't be a welcome move for most of the userbase.