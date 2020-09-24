Path of Exile official system requirements for PC

Path of Exile is a hack and slash role-playing video game developed by Grinding Gear Games. This title initially was launched on 23rd October 2013 on PCs and macOS. It became a successful, fast-paced action role-playing title that a few years later saw the developers decide to expand over consoles.

Path of Exile offers a variety of game modes, including standard, hardcore, solo, self-found and the heist league. It is a free to play title which uses "Ethical microtransactions" as you cannot pay to win. However, there are certain advantages of microtransactions in this title as you can create private leagues, invite-only leagues, additional character slots and much more.

Path of Exile is a successful game which accumulated more than five million players in just one year. It was also named PC Game of the Year 2013 by Gamespot. Since its launch, this title has won many awards.

Path of Exile PC official system requirements

Image Credits: Grinding Gear Games

Here are the official PC minimum and recommended system requirements for Path of Exile.

[Source: Steam]

Path of Exile PC minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1/Windows 8

Processor: x86-compatible 2.6GHz or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 650 Ti or ATI Radeon™ HD 7850 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 32 GB available space

Path of Exile PC recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: x64-compatible, quad-core, 3.2GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti or ATI Radeon™ RX560 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 32 GB available space

Additional Notes: Solid State storage is recommended

