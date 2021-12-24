Pathfinder: Kingmaker is Epic Games Store's latest free mystery game, and here's how to claim it

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is the latest free release from Epic Games Store as part of their “15 days of free games” celebration of this year’s holiday season. Furthermore, on 25 December 2021, Epic Games Store is rumored to make Arkane’s acclaimed immersive sim Prey the biggest freebie thus far.

Wario64 @Wario64 Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (Prey) bit.ly/36l75mD Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (Prey) bit.ly/36l75mD https://t.co/Zb9NLRLkEB

Pathfinder: Kingmaker will be ready to be claimed from Epic Games Store for free for a full day before the next mystery game arrives.

2018 CRPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker is Epic Games Store’s ninth free mystery game for this holiday season

Developed by Owlcat Games and published by Prime Matter, Pathfinder: Kingmaker is an ode to the classics of this genre such as Baldur’s Gate and Arcanum.

This game is the predecessor of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, which was released in September this year.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker features isometric party-based gameplay with great character creation, challenging Real-Time with Pause (RTwP) combat, interesting party members, and a compelling story. The title also has a kingdom management aspect, which will become available to players after a certain amount of in-game hours.

Undoubtedly, Pathfinder: Kingmaker is a tough entry point for beginners of the genre. In this regard, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Wasteland 3 serve as much more accessible gateways into the CRPG landscape. Both titles are laden with intricate yet interesting mechanics.

However, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, despite being rough around the edges, offers a rich and complex experience which builds upon old-school pen and paper games.

How to claim Pathfinder: Kingmaker from the Epic Games Store

Players can claim and download Pathfinder: Kingmaker from Epic Games Store from this link. However, users who have not yet registered an account in the Epic Games Store will have to sign up first.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts!



Read up on what's in store, starting today: The most wonderful time of the year is here ✨The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts!Read up on what's in store, starting today: epic.gm/holiday-sale-21 The most wonderful time of the year is here ✨The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale has arrived, and we come bearing plenty of gifts! Read up on what's in store, starting today: epic.gm/holiday-sale-21 https://t.co/a4gTu0m4RI

Pathfinder: Kingmaker, or any other game, can be claimed from the Epic Games Store web browser page. Notably, players will need to install the launcher to download and play the game.

