Payday 3: All gloves and how to unlock them

Payday 3 is a first-person shooter bank heist game wherein the characters must conceal their identities by all means necessary. While an investigation is underway, gloves can help prevent an identity capture. A total of 34 gloves are included in the title, ranging from rubber to sports gloves. The wearables can usually be combined with a suitable outfit for a complete look.

This article lists all types of gloves in Payday 3, along with the process of how to unlock them.

All gloves in Payday 3 and the procedure to unlock them

In Payday 3, gloves can be unlocked by leveling up. As soon as contracts are completed, players will make a large amount of cash, which can then be converted into C-Stashes. This can be redeemed for wearable cosmetics.

The fine selection of gloves can be found under the "Mr. Wright: Tailor" section of the store.

Gloves

Listed below are all the types of gloves in Payday 3:

Roughnecks

Level required: 3

Covert Latex

Level required: 5

Roughnecks 2

Level required: 9

Sleek Drivers

Level required: 16

Roughnecks 3

Level required: 23

Covert Latex 3

Level required: 30

Sleek Drivers 2

Level required: 33

Thicc Boys

Level required: 36

Roughnecks 4

Level required: 43

Covert Latex 4

Level required: 49

Enforcers

Level required: 55

Sleek Drivers 3

Level required: 61

Enforcers 2

Level required: 67

High Torques

Level required: 73

Roughnecks 5

Level required: 79

Covert Latex 5

Level required: 85

Harsh Grabbers

Level required: 90

Sleek Drivers 4

Level required: 95

Thicc Boys 2

Level required: 96

High Torques 2

Level required: 98

Harsh Grabbers 2

Level required: 102

Sleek Drivers 5

Level required: 104

Enforcers 3

Level required: 107

High Torques 3

Level required: 110

Harsh Grabbers 3

Level required: 114

Thicc Boys 3

Level required: 117

Enforcers 4

Level required: 122

Harsh Grabbers 4

Level required: 126

High Torques 4

Level required: 129

Thicc Boys 4

Level required: 133

Harsh Grabbers 5

Level required: 136

High Torques 5

Level required: 139

Thicc Boys 5

Level required: 144

Enforcers 5

Level required: 147

This summarizes the list of the different gloves that can be obtained in Payday 3. The game can be played on PC (through Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Additionally, it is compatible with cloud gaming on GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming.