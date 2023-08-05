Payday 3 closed beta: End date and time for all regions

Payday 3's closed beta is approaching an end, leaving gamers with a bittersweet feeling after enjoying the compelling life-of-crime gameplay its respected predecessor established a decade ago. The beta test has been a huge success thus far, and any technical challenges encountered by the title are fixed promptly, so fans can expect a polished game with increased visual aspects, improved gaming mechanics, and much more when it gets officially released.

This article aims to clear up any confusion among players globally by providing a specific end date and time for the closed beta in various locations. The community will bid farewell to the closed beta in a few hours and look forward to the game's final release.

Payday 3 closed beta ending: Date and time for all regions

The Payday 3 closed beta began on August 2, 2023, and is set to end on August 7, 2023. The global launch of the technical beta began at 10 a.m. CEST. According to the developers, Xbox users' closure time is expected to align with the commencement time. Nonetheless, whether the test will end simultaneously for PC players (via Steam) is unclear.

The end date and time for different regions are mentioned below, but please note that it is currently uncertain for PC users.

US West Coast (PDT): August 2, 2023, at 1 a.m.

US East Coast (EDT): August 2, 2023, at 4 a.m.

London, United Kingdom (BST): August 2, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Sydney, Australia (AEST): August 2, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Tokyo, Japan (JST): August 2, 2023, at 5 p.m.

Mumbai, India (IST): August 2, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

Moscow, Russia (MSK): August 2, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT): August 2, 2023, at 5 am.

Cape Town, South Africa (SAST): August 2, 2023, at 10 a.m.

As gamers indulge in the closed beta experience, they must savor the gameplay while waiting for the official release, which is scheduled for September 21, 2023. While the excitement for the full-fledged version rises, it's important to remember that any progress achieved in the closed beta version will not be carried over to the final release.

Upon the official release, players must restart their journey from scratch. Despite this, the closed beta provides a vital chance for players to become acquainted with the game's mechanics, tactics, and general understanding, providing a richer sensation for Payday 3's final release.

PAYDAY 3 @PAYDAYGame



This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: pic.twitter.com/EtWTFaYgtI The PAYDAY 3 Technical BETA is here!This is a technical test, so we won’t have room for everyone. We want to test our servers and the game’s stability when full of actual heisters. We’ll be starting off with only 5000 people with more to come. Read more: paydaythegame.com/payday3/beta/

The information provided above is all that is currently known regarding the end date and time for Payday 3's closed beta.

Follow Sportskeeda Gaming for more news and updates surrounding the game.