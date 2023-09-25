Payday 3 "Network Error" or "No Network Connection": Possible fixes, reasons, and more

In Starbreeze Studios' latest co-op heisting FPS title, Payday 3, some gamers might be running into a "Network Error" or "No Network Connection" message, disrupting their online gaming experience. If you're one of those struggling to get back into the game, fret not. We have scoured the official forums and got together this guide for you.

It will take you through possible fixes, reasons behind the issue, and how to contact customer support if the problem persists.

Payday 3 "No Network Connection" fix

1) Check server status and internet connection

The first step when encountering the "No Network Connection" error in Payday 3 is to verify whether the game servers are operational. You can do this by checking official sources or community forums for server status updates. If the servers are online, then the issue might be on your end.

Ensure that your internet connection is stable by testing it with other online games or websites. Sometimes, what appears to be a game-related issue could actually be a problem with your internet.

2) Combat idle time

Starbreeze Studios has acknowledged that leaving the game idle for approximately 15 minutes can trigger the "No Network Connection" error. If this happens, a simple solution is to press "Return To Main Menu." You won't even need to log in again, and this might resolve the issue.

3) Restart your devices

Try turning off both your gaming device and your router and then turning them back on. This simple step can often clear up network-related problems. For a more stable connection, consider using a LAN cable instead of relying on Wi-Fi. This is generally recommended for any multiplayer game.

4) Contact customer support

If you're still facing the error after trying the above steps, it's time to reach out to the customer support. The issue may not be on your end, and attempting to modify your PC's DNS settings or Firewall settings without expertise can lead to more problems. Let the experts at customer support guide you through a resolution.

5) Stay informed

Keep yourself updated with any changes or additional fixes that become available. Payday 3 is an evolving game, and developers frequently release updates to address such issues. Stay connected with official sources to ensure you're aware of any improvements or workarounds.

Additional tips to resolve network issues in Payday 3

In addition to the above steps, here are some suggestions from the Payday 3 community and other sources:

Whitelist Payday 3: Antivirus and firewall software can sometimes erroneously block the game from connecting to the internet. Ensure that the game is whitelisted in your security software.

Renew your IP & flush DNS: If you're technically inclined, you can try renewing your IP address and flushing your DNS cache to resolve network-related issues. However, proceed with caution and seek assistance if needed.

Remember, this is an online game, and occasional network issues can occur, especially during launch periods. Patience is key, and while waiting for a resolution, take a break and try reconnecting later. These issues are often resolved by the developers, ensuring a smoother gaming experience in the future.

As the Payday 3 experience evolves, keep an eye on official announcements and updates for the latest information on fixes and improvements. Happy heisting!