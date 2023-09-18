Payday 3 Early Access release date and time for all regions

Payday 3 recently concluded a successful beta phase and showed off a number of stats to hint at the shooter’s possible success upon public release. The game itself is slated to go live for all supported platforms on September 21, 2023, but a percentage of players will get to enjoy it earlier than others due to different editions being available.

Deep Silver’s upcoming heist-shooter title was developed on newer engines to bring in a better gameplay experience with higher graphics quality. Payday 3 went live with its servers in the beta phase and provided the community free access to try the game out, which helped the developers tick all the boxes required for the title’s release.

This article will highlight the date and time for Early Access to Payday 3 across all regions.

When does Payday 3 Early Access begin?

Payday 3 Early Access will begin on September 18, 2023, for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Here are the dates and times for all the regions:

United States (US): September 18, 2023, at 8 am PT/ 11 am ET.

There have been no announcements regarding any delays, problems, or rescheduling, so you can expect to gain Early Access to the game on time. The release window of the title can only be altered by the publisher’s decision.

How to get Payday 3 Early Access

Payday 3 is being released in three different digital editions - Standard, Silver, and Gold. You can gain access to the three-day Early Access simply by pre-ordering either the Silver or Gold Edition of the shooter title. Utilize the key provided to you from the official sources after completing the purchase and simply download the game to play.

Moreover, the game will also have two physical copy versions - Day One Edition and Collector’s Edition. The Silver and Gold versions provide some exclusive skins, Early Access, and a Season Pass (6 months for Silver and 1 year for Gold). Similarly, the Collector’s Edition provides more cosmetics and a year-long season pass.

What’s included in the Season Pass?

The developers are following the popular trend of locking certain playable content behind a paywall. Players with a Season Pass (Silver or Gold) will be able to participate and enjoy more content after the game launches.

Although the base game would come with a list of different heists and adventurous maps, the Season Pass would allow developers to expand it even further and promote some microtransactions on the side.