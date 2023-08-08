Are microtransactions killing Call of Duty?

Microtransactions aren't new to the Call of Duty games. Although the franchise has moved on from the "unethical" randomized loot drop systems, microtransactions in the form of bundles, premium Battle Passes, and more remain. Most of the time, they are quite harmless and are merely cosmetics, which change the look and feel of certain weapons and operators.

However, it poses a problem when these in-game purchases turn into pay-to-win items. These items then provide players with an extra advantage in matches. As a result, the playing field isn't leveled, and players that actually spend money have a higher chance of winning the game. This practice is often deemed unethical and unfair to the gamers.

How are microtransactions ruining Call of Duty?

Microtransactions in Call of Duty discussed (Image via Activision)

As previously mentioned, microtransactions in Call of Duty games can be quite harmless if they don't provide an additional edge. However, recently, the case appears to be far from reality. Fans have brought up many Bundles in the game that come with items that give the buyers extra benefits.

For instance, the SZ Holotherm variant that comes with the Season 5 update's Dark Rituals 3 bundle, provides enhanced visibility over the base optic. This allows players to see targets through smoke more clearly, as well as provide better target identification capabilities at range. Hence, a player who purchases the Dark Rituals 3 bundle and decides to use the optic variant, will always have the upper hand in a match.

Similarly, the SZ Lonewolf Holographic sight in the game is rarely used due to its large reticle size. However, if a player owns the Throwback Pack: '09 Weapon Audio Bundle, they gain access to a blue dot reticle variant for the optic, which gives a clear and precise picture of the targets.

Another instance of such pay-to-win items in Call of Duty pertains to the Season 5 Blackcell Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Players who own the Blackcell variant will gain access to Merlin the Dog companion. While it might seem like a cute addition at first, it is in fact pay-to-win.

Merlin will alert its owners of any nearby enemies, even if they are not in the player's line of sight. This is extremely powerful in games like Warzone 2. However, of course, players who don't own the Blackcell Battle Pass will not have access to it, and hence the competitive integrity of the game is compromised.

But that is just the pay-to-win aspect of microtransactions. Call of Duty players have been complaining about the game not being in a good state. With frequent bugs and glitches, along with a host of other issues, the player count has dropped significantly.

The community claims that the developers keep pushing new content in the form of paid bundles. Fans have been requesting the developers to fix the game instead of adding new cosmetics, as they don't elevate the gameplay in a meaningful way for the majority.

Based on the responses from fans, it appears that microtransactions are indeed killing the beloved franchise. With pay-to-win items being added and developers not acknowledging the requests of the community, fans are frustrated with the direction the Call of Duty franchise is heading.