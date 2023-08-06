Warzone 2 paid bundle Holotherm scope might be more powerful than the normal one

The Holotherm scope variant that comes with the Dark Rituals 3 bundle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 might give players an unfair advantage. According to players, the optic is overpowered and is essentially pay-to-win. Holotherm scope, as the name suggests, is a holographic sight with thermal signature detection capabilities that enable players to see their targets through smoke.

Although the base variant of the optic was already deemed overpowered, the Dark Ritual 3 variant of it is what fans are upset with. The scope comes with a different filter that enhances visibility over the base variant. However, it being hidden behind a paywall has caused uproar in the title's community, including content creators, who are now shunning the pay-to-win optic.

What makes the Dark Rituals 3 Holotherm 'pay-to-win' in Warzone 2?

As previously stated, the SZ Holotherm optic that comes with the Dark Rituals 3 bundle in Warzone 2 enhances visibility. The base variant of the optic comes with a yellow filter, which blends pretty well with the smoke screen, sometimes making it difficult to spot enemies. Moreover, it draws a yellow outline of the targets, which isn't the best in terms of clear visibility.

However, the Dark Rituals 3 variant of the optic comes with a red filter. This doesn't blend with the smoke, and since it draws a red outline, it becomes easier to spot enemies through it, even at longer ranges. While the optic certainly improves the visibility of the base variant, it being hidden behind a paywall has led to fans calling it pay-to-win.

This isn't the first instance of Call of Duty implementing such an optic. Previously, the Throwback Pack: '09 Weapon Audio Bundle came with a variant for the SZ Lonewolf that changed the reticle to a tiny blue dot. This enhanced visibility by a great margin and got rid of the optic's large red reticle. Fans then raised concerns about it being pay-to-win as well.

That is all there is to know about the overpowered SZ Holotherm 'pay-to-win' optic in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 5 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.