Warzone 2's pay-to-win Dog companion is a "seeing eye for blind players"

Call of Duty has introduced its first Dog Companion as a part of the Blackcell Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. However, with this new companion Merlin, playing with Operator Arthur has again become an issue of pay-to-win features in the game. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking umbrage with this. Players have shown their disappointment on Reddit, stating a number of reasons to call this brand-new edition a pay-to-win feature.

For more information regarding this feature and the community's reaction, read below.

Warzone 2 has a pay-to-win Dog Companion and players are conflicted

User u/jamcowl posted a video on Reddit and showed why this brand-new Dog Companion Merlin is a pay-to-win feature in Warzone 2. The video shows the player with a riot shield camping in a corner of a building without making noise. However, using Merlin, an opponent easily sniffed him out and started shooting, which was impossible in a normal phase of play.

Based on the Season 5 patch notes, here is the advantage of spending money and having this dog companion with yourself:

"Added audio indicator from pets to complement the visual cue for enemies when High Alert is equipped. This sound can also be heard by enemy Players within a short radius nearby."

User jamcowl explained that this new feature is a "mild buff to High Alert" because it also adds an audio cue with the visual prowess of the perk. Another user stated this new feature is "worse than those dmz vests."

Previously, there were pay-to-win additions in Warzone 2, but it was restricted to DMZ only. However, it seems like the battle royale version will also have to deal with this new addition.

However, some users have different opinions and believe this feature actually allows players to get distracted because the dog's growl can get you noticed by opponents.

This brand-new addition has left players indubitably conflicted. Warzone 2's incorporation of these brand-new changes could be inferred as an increased focus on microtransactions. However, their impact can only be witnessed when the next game comes out.