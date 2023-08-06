Call of Duty
Warzone 2's pay-to-win Dog companion is a "seeing eye for blind players"

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 06, 2023 00:55 IST
Dog Companion Merlin
Warzone 2's Dog Companion is a pay-to-win feature (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has introduced its first Dog Companion as a part of the Blackcell Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5. However, with this new companion Merlin, playing with Operator Arthur has again become an issue of pay-to-win features in the game. Unsurprisingly, fans are taking umbrage with this. Players have shown their disappointment on Reddit, stating a number of reasons to call this brand-new edition a pay-to-win feature.

For more information regarding this feature and the community's reaction, read below.

Warzone 2 has a pay-to-win Dog Companion and players are conflicted

The BlackCell-only "Dog Companion" is a Pay2Win seeing-eye dog for blind players... by u/jamcowl in CODWarzone

User u/jamcowl posted a video on Reddit and showed why this brand-new Dog Companion Merlin is a pay-to-win feature in Warzone 2. The video shows the player with a riot shield camping in a corner of a building without making noise. However, using Merlin, an opponent easily sniffed him out and started shooting, which was impossible in a normal phase of play.

Comment by u/Blackcloudtm from discussion The BlackCell-only "Dog Companion" is a Pay2Win seeing-eye dog for blind players... in CODWarzone
Comment by u/jamcowl from discussion The BlackCell-only "Dog Companion" is a Pay2Win seeing-eye dog for blind players... in CODWarzone

Based on the Season 5 patch notes, here is the advantage of spending money and having this dog companion with yourself:

"Added audio indicator from pets to complement the visual cue for enemies when High Alert is equipped. This sound can also be heard by enemy Players within a short radius nearby."

User jamcowl explained that this new feature is a "mild buff to High Alert" because it also adds an audio cue with the visual prowess of the perk. Another user stated this new feature is "worse than those dmz vests."

Comment by u/jross217 from discussion The BlackCell-only "Dog Companion" is a Pay2Win seeing-eye dog for blind players... in CODWarzone
Comment by u/Chris_Hansen_AMA from discussion The BlackCell-only "Dog Companion" is a Pay2Win seeing-eye dog for blind players... in CODWarzone

Previously, there were pay-to-win additions in Warzone 2, but it was restricted to DMZ only. However, it seems like the battle royale version will also have to deal with this new addition.

Comment by u/IWasReloading87 from discussion The BlackCell-only "Dog Companion" is a Pay2Win seeing-eye dog for blind players... in CODWarzone

However, some users have different opinions and believe this feature actually allows players to get distracted because the dog's growl can get you noticed by opponents.

Comment by u/fopiecechicken from discussion The BlackCell-only "Dog Companion" is a Pay2Win seeing-eye dog for blind players... in CODWarzone

This brand-new addition has left players indubitably conflicted. Warzone 2's incorporation of these brand-new changes could be inferred as an increased focus on microtransactions. However, their impact can only be witnessed when the next game comes out.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
